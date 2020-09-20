A man was fatally run over in Maplewood by a driver who left the scene and has yet to be located, authorities said.

The incident occurred about 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of N. Lakewood Drive near the intersection with Beaver Creek Parkway, police said.

The crash "was not in [a] crosswalk but occurred between the two northbound lanes," police Lt. Brian Bierdeman said Sunday.

"Low lighting [from] street lights and [a] blind and wooded driveway may have contributed to the crash," Bierdeman added.

Officers and emergency medical personnel gave aid to the man, but he died at the scene, Bierdeman said.

Authorities haven't released the man's identity. Emergency responders said he was about 25 years old, according to dispatch audio.

A passerby told police that a second vehicle, a black car, pulled over briefly before leaving the scene. Someone in that car might have seen the vehicle that hit the man, police said.

Police say the vehicle being sought is likely to have heavy front end damage. Anyone with any information the case is urged to contact Police Sgt. Joe Steiner at 651-249-2608 or Joe.Steiner@maplewoodmn.gov.