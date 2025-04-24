Man charged with assaulting, threatening sister with her gun in Edina hospital encounter

A man grabbed his sister’s gun while they argued in their mother’s Edina hospital room and threatened to shoot her with the weapon, according to charges filed Thursday.
Larry Sharp, 65, of Independence, was charged in Hennepin County District Court with threats of violence, a felony, and two misdemeanor counts of domestic assault in connection with the incident at M Health Fairview Southdale on Tuesday. The hospital briefly went on lockdown as heavily armed law enforcement moved in.
Sharp is jailed in lieu of $30,000 bail ahead of a court appearance Friday. Court records do not yet list an attorney for him.
After his arrest, the charges read, Sharp told law enforcement he decided to “disarm [his sister] for safety reasons.” He added that he fled from the hospital " ‘to get ahead of this,‘" the charges continued.
Court records in Minnesota show that Sharp has no criminal history.
Law enforcement from several agencies swarmed the hospital on France Avenue just south of Crosstown Hwy. 62. about 3 p.m., according to the charges, related court documents and police accounts. Officers at the scene learned the sister was in her mother’s eighth-floor room when the brother arrived.
“An argument ensued [between the siblings] regarding power of attorney for their mother,” a court filing read.
During the argument, the sister said, Sharp punched her several times in the head and shoved her into a chair as her mouth was bleeding.