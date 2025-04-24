Twin Cities Suburbs

Man charged with assaulting, threatening sister with her gun in Edina hospital encounter

Larry Sharp, of Independence, allegedly grabbed the weapon as he and his sister argued over their hospitalized mother. Charges say he physically assaulted her and threatened to shoot her.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 24, 2025 at 3:52PM
Law enforcement was on the move Tuesday at M Health Fairview Southdale hospital concerning a man in a room with a gun. (Neal Justin/Star Tribune)

A man grabbed his sister’s gun while they argued in their mother’s Edina hospital room and threatened to shoot her with the weapon, according to charges filed Thursday.

Larry Sharp, 65, of Independence, was charged in Hennepin County District Court with threats of violence, a felony, and two misdemeanor counts of domestic assault in connection with the incident at M Health Fairview Southdale on Tuesday. The hospital briefly went on lockdown as heavily armed law enforcement moved in.

Sharp is jailed in lieu of $30,000 bail ahead of a court appearance Friday. Court records do not yet list an attorney for him.

After his arrest, the charges read, Sharp told law enforcement he decided to “disarm [his sister] for safety reasons.” He added that he fled from the hospital " ‘to get ahead of this,‘" the charges continued.

Court records in Minnesota show that Sharp has no criminal history.

Law enforcement from several agencies swarmed the hospital on France Avenue just south of Crosstown Hwy. 62. about 3 p.m., according to the charges, related court documents and police accounts. Officers at the scene learned the sister was in her mother’s eighth-floor room when the brother arrived.

“An argument ensued [between the siblings] regarding power of attorney for their mother,” a court filing read.

During the argument, the sister said, Sharp punched her several times in the head and shoved her into a chair as her mouth was bleeding.

She said he took her gun from her waistband, pointed it at her and threatened to shoot her. Sharp left the room without firing a shot and put her gun on a table outside the room, the charges said.

In all, the sister said, Sharp hit her in the face, head and throat eight to 10 times.

Police later seized the gun. The sister has a state-issued permit to carry a gun in public, the criminal complaint noted.

Related Coverage

Twin Cities Suburbs

Police: Edina hospital lockdown prompted when gun drawn as siblings clashed in mom’s room

Twin Cities Suburbs

Police: Man who pulled gun in Edina hospital was arrested about hour later at home 28 miles away

A witness reported to police that she heard a female yell for help and saw Sharp pointing a gun toward someone in the corner of the room.

The sister told police her brother drives a Ford F150 pickup truck. Police tracked his cellphone’s movements showing he was heading home. West Hennepin police went to the man’s home and arrested him.

about the writer

about the writer

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

See Moreicon

More from Twin Cities Suburbs

See More

Culture

As hundreds of immigrants are detained in Minnesota, families struggle with separation

card image

Hearings at the Fort Snelling Immigration Court are filled with jailed men lamenting how their wives and children will pay bills and survive without them.

Twin Cities Suburbs

Man charged with assaulting, threatening sister with her gun in Edina hospital encounter

card image

Twin Cities Suburbs

Two found dead in Ramsey home after man confronts neighbor with a gun