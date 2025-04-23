Police: Edina hospital lockdown prompted when siblings, both with guns, clashed in mom’s room

The security lockdown of an Edina hospital Tuesday afternoon was prompted when a man visiting his ailing mother disarmed his sister in the room, pointed his own gun at his sibling and assaulted her, police said Wednesday.
Police made their disclosures in search-warrant affidavits filed in Hennepin County District Court one day after the altercation on the eighth floor of M Health Fairview Southdale on France Avenue just south of Crosstown Hwy. 62.
A Minnesota Star Tribune reporter who was at the hospital when the incident unfolded saw at least 30 officers in full gear and weapons race in through an east entrance, while armored trucks were positioned outside.
Law enforcement from several agencies swarmed the hospital about 3 p.m. and arrested the suspect about 4 p.m. without incident, and a gun was recovered, Police Chief Todd Milburn said late Tuesday afternoon.
A police report released Wednesday elaborated that the 65-year-old man was apprehended about 28 miles to the northwest in the west metro suburb of Independence at his home on the southern shore of Lake Sarah.
As of midday Wednesday, charges against the man are pending. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.
Details about the conflict in the mother’s hospital room are spelled out in the affidavits that cleared the way for police to search the man’s pickup truck and collect a DNA sample from him.
According to the filings: