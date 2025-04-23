Twin Cities Suburbs

Police: Edina hospital lockdown prompted when siblings, both with guns, clashed in mom’s room

Court filings say the brother disarmed his sister, pointed his gun at his sibling and struck her in the face.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 23, 2025 at 5:50PM
Law enforcement exits M Health Fairview Hospital in Edina following an incident that unfolded Tuesday afternoon. (Neal Justin/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The security lockdown of an Edina hospital Tuesday afternoon was prompted when a man visiting his ailing mother disarmed his sister in the room, pointed his own gun at his sibling and assaulted her, police said Wednesday.

Police made their disclosures in search-warrant affidavits filed in Hennepin County District Court one day after the altercation on the eighth floor of M Health Fairview Southdale on France Avenue just south of Crosstown Hwy. 62.

A Minnesota Star Tribune reporter who was at the hospital when the incident unfolded saw at least 30 officers in full gear and weapons race in through an east entrance, while armored trucks were positioned outside.

Law enforcement from several agencies swarmed the hospital about 3 p.m. and arrested the suspect about 4 p.m. without incident, and a gun was recovered, Police Chief Todd Milburn said late Tuesday afternoon.

A police report released Wednesday elaborated that the 65-year-old man was apprehended about 28 miles to the northwest in the west metro suburb of Independence at his home on the southern shore of Lake Sarah.

As of midday Wednesday, charges against the man are pending. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

Details about the conflict in the mother’s hospital room are spelled out in the affidavits that cleared the way for police to search the man’s pickup truck and collect a DNA sample from him.

According to the filings:

Police at the scene learned the sister was in her mother’s room when the brother arrived.

“An argument ensued [between the siblings] regarding power of attorney for their mother,” the filings read.

During the argument, the brother took a handgun from his sister’s waistband.

Related Coverage

Twin Cities Suburbs

Police: Man who pulled gun in Edina hospital was arrested about hour later at home 28 miles away

The sister told police later that her brother then drew a handgun from his waist, aimed it at her and hit her in the face with his hand before pushing her. She said her brother left the room and put her gun on a hospital cart. She said she retrieved her gun and put it in a bag in her mother’s room.

The filings did not say whether either sibling had a state-issued permit to carry a gun in public.

The sister told police that her brother drives a Ford F150 pickup truck. Police tracked his cellphone’s movements showing he was heading home.

While en route, a police crisis negotiating team was on the phone with the man.

West Hennepin police went to the man’s home and saw the pickup in the drive shortly before his arrest and his gun’s seizure.

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune.

