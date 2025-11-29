Perry: The pro-Hitler problem with the American right

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of material from 8 contributing columnists, along with other commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
•••
I know we’re a divided country in so many ways, but I really thought that as Americans we agreed that Hitler was bad, the Holocaust happened, and that the swastika was a symbol of hate. Maybe that was naive of me.
I’ve been Jewish my whole life and while growing up I encountered plenty of antisemitism, but the worst kinds of pro-Nazi sentiments seemed confined to a tiny reviled fringe. Now, it feels like every day there’s another example of this type of antisemitism seeping into mainstream American culture. Here are a few recent stories.
Recently, the Washington Post broke the news that the Coast Guard had decided to reclassify swastikas, along with nooses and confederate flags, from symbols of “hatred and prejudice” to merely “potentially divisive.” This change meant that public display could only be penalized as misconduct if they could be shown to harm a specific individual, and fully removed penalties for displaying hate symbols in private settings.
Let me just say that there should be zero swastikas in the armed services, and if you want to display one in your home, you should be kicked out of the military. Zero. That’s the only acceptable number. Fortunately, thanks to the media coverage, the Coast Guard seems to be reversing course. Still, one wonders who made the decision to permit swastikas and why. What other decisions are they making that aren’t being leaked?
The Coast Guard story is part of an ongoing contest over just how antisemitic the modern Republican Party gets to be. And to their credit, there are plenty of conservatives fighting against their movement’s worst impulses. When Tucker Carlson interviewed Nick Fuentes, a well-known antisemite and Holocaust denier, President Donald Trump defended Carlson’s right to do so and claimed he didn’t know much about Fuentes (he had dinner with Fuentes in the past, but may have forgotten).
But the issue exploded into a broad schismatic conflict within elite Republican circles. Former Vice President Mike Pence wrote for Fox News that “there is no place in the conservative movement for antisemitism.” Now he did so by talking about American support for Israel (and by distorting history, because in fact the founders did not really champion the return of Jewish people to Israel), rather than talking about American Jews who are American and want to live in America — like me. Still, at least he’s drawing a line in the sand. But there’s a reason he’s no longer vice president.