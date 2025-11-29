Perry: The pro-Hitler problem with the American right

The pro-Hitler problem among the American right is bad enough, but unfortunately, it’s only a small piece of a bigger story. Fortune recently reported on the explosive growth of monetized antisemitic Instagram reels that rack up millions of views for praising Hitler, questioning the truth of the Holocaust, and promoting antisemitic conspiracies about Jewish control of the media and politics. The problem is not just that Meta is failing to address the problem satisfactorily (Fortune reports that Meta took down flagged videos and defended its policies, but “did not address Fortune‘s questions about how the posts Fortune flagged had been able to generate millions of views, or how they had been able to stay up for so long”), but that the audience for this seems insatiable.