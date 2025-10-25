Perry: How can AI be used ethically when it’s been linked to suicide?

There are lots of reasons to be skeptical of AI. The environmental implications are ghastly. Using it in school to do your homework is, first of all, cheating, but second of all, antithetical to why we assign homework. The world doesn’t need more freshman English papers. You write freshman English papers to learn how to think, how to write. The output is, at best, “ mid ,” because all generative AI can do is predict what a likely answer is to any given question. It will confidently include information that’s simply false and add citations to works that don’t exist. There’s no ethical way to use a machine built on plagiarized material, except, as the art historians Sonja Drimmer and Christopher J. Nygren write, to show how bad these programs are at doing meaningful research.