LynLake’s Third Space Cafe will close in October

As restrictions eased, Erin Ryan-Mosley saw an opportunity to create one of those special spaces, and in the fall of 2021, she opened Third Space Cafe at 2930 Lyndale Av. S. in Minneapolis. Now, she and her team have announced that the business will close at the end of October when the lease is up. “It’s an increasingly challenging time for small businesses in the industry, the neighborhood and the city. We are confident that we gave it our best,” read an Instagram post shared by Third Space.