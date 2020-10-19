And on Sunday, Minnesota United played on.

Finally.

Its 2-2 draw to Houston at Allianz Field after it led by two first-half goals was its first in 12 days because of COVID-19 testing on players and staff that postponed games at FC Dallas a week ago and Wednesday’s scheduled home game against Chicago.

The Loons had barely trained since its last game played, Oct. 6 scoreless draw at Nashville SC while Houston played its fifth game in 15 days.

It didn’t show for the home team in the opening half when Loons midfielder Ethan Finlay’s two goals gave his team a 2-0 lead on a night when star attacker Emanuel Reynoso was neither a starter or sub.

MLS and Minnesota United policies don’t name players who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Minnesota United midfielder Ethan Finlay (13) scored a goal on Houston Dynamo goalkeeper Marko Maric (1) during the first half.

Defender Jose Aja and young designated player Thomas Chacon weren’t in the night’s 18, either.

It did show in the second half, when Houston scored twice – Memo Rodriguez’s goal in the 57th minute and Niko Hansen’s goal from the goal mouth in the 82nd minute – to grasp a draw.

The two teams already had played twice in this MLS regular season condensed and remade starting in mid-August.

Both were played in Houston within three weeks of each other and both were played in the evenings when the daytime temperature approached 100 degrees.

Sunday’s temperature was 34 degrees in the first half.

“That is going to be more of a shock for Houston,” Loons coach Adrian Heath said. “It’s still probably in the 80s or 90s for them. It would be a bit of a shock. I think most of the players would rather run around in the cold and keep warm than they would play down in Houston or Dallas when it’s in the 90s.

“It’s going to be cool. It looks like the weather is changing up here, but we’ve had it before. It’s one of them things I’m sure the players from Houston have had a look at the weather said said, `Here we go.’ It’s a bit strange for them, but I don’t think it’ll have an awful lot baring on the game.”

Whether it was the cold or the Loons’ pent-up energy, Houston trailed after 10 minutes and 2-0 after 29 minutes.

Finlay scored both of those for the Loon in a first half when Heath wasn’t pleased with his team’s ball retention, which he attributed to his team’s lack of training and games the last two weeks.

“We need to be better with the ball, which is something I usually don’t say,” Heath said.

He did approve what he called his Loons’ two “moments of quality” that Finlay turned into a 2-0 halftime lead.

Finlay, Kevin Molino and Robin Lod started behind striker Kei Kamara without Reynoso available.

Lod created Finlay’s first goal with a left-side run with the ball that drew two Houston defenders. He used his dominant left foot to chip the ball through the 18-yard box to Finlay, who used his own left foot to chip the ball over Houston goalkeeper Marko Maric just as went down.

Finlay scored his fourth goal in 10 games after starting midfielder Jacori Hayes made the play this time. He possessed the ball on a run in the midfield and found Finlay on a deft run behind the Houston defense.

He struck another left footer that went high while Maric went low and it rose into the net for his second goal of the night.

Houston attacker Mauro Manotas’ powerful strike from distance hit the crossbar in the 32nd minute and the game reached halftime with the Loons still leading 2-0.

Minnesota United midfielder Ethan Finlay (13) scored a goal on Houston Dynamo goalkeeper Marko Maric (1) as as Houston Dynamo defender Maynor Figueroa (15) pursued during the first half. ] LEILA NAVIDI • leila.navidi@startribune.com BACKGROUND INFORMATION: Minnesota United played Houston Dynamo at Allianz Field in St. Paul on Sunday, October 18, 2020.

The lead didn’t last.

Former Loons star Darwin Quintero’s pass through the 18-yard penalty box to teammate Memo Rodriguez brought Houston within 2-1 in the 57th minute after Rodriguez’s 12-yard shot eluded Loons keeper Dayne St. Clair.

Until then, St. Clair and the Loons hadn’t allowed a goal in 349 minutes, a club record. They hadn’t allowed a goal through three complete clean sheets in scoreless draw with Nashville and Real Salt Lake and a 2-0 victory over FC Cincinnati.

St. Clair kept his team ahead by a goal with a stretched-out leg save on Quintero’s shot from close range on the left side in the 79th minute.