A sweeping plan to remake the Stillwater riverfront will get underway after voters on Tuesday approved a half-cent sales tax to help pay for the project. Nearly two out of three voters approved the plan in a resounding show of support.
Local sales tax measures win approval in several Twin Cities suburbs
Voters approved new taxes in Stillwater, Chanhassen and Woodbury to pay for parks and public safety facilities, but rejected a new sales tax in Cottage Grove.
“It was an awesome night for Stillwater,” City Council Member Mike Polehna said.
Stillwater Mayor Ted Kozlowski said city residents have always covered the cost of building and maintaining city parks, even as visitors to the popular riverfront city enjoyed those same amenities.
“It will be nice to share the burden on these projects as we move forward,” he said.
The plan could see shovels in the ground by spring as the city goes to work building public docks, a new boat launch, picnic and parking areas, and a renovation of the formerly private Aiple House property on the city’s north end that has long been eyed for public use.
Voters said yes to many sales tax requests across the metro area, in which cities often tied the funding to parks or public safety improvements.
In Woodbury, about 54% of voters approved the half-cent sales tax for up to 20 years for $50 million to renovate and construct an expanded public safety campus, including police, fire and EMS. And 55% of Chanhassen voters approved a half-cent sales tax for a $80 million Chanhassen Bluffs Community Center at Hwy. 212 and Powers Boulevard. It will include an indoor walking track, an ice arena and venue space, field house, indoor playground and other amenities.
Nearly three-quarters of Excelsior voters approved a half-cent sales tax to raise $23 million for improvements to Excelsior Commons Park.
Richfield voters approved a half-cent sales tax to raise $65 million for a new community center, updates for Veterans Park, and a new educational facility at Wood Lake Nature Center.
Voters reject some taxes
But in Roseville, results were split: Voters approved a half-cent sales tax for one of two city projects on the ballot, saying yes to a $64.2 million facility for the public works and parks departments but no to a $12.7 million license and passport center.
Voters in Cottage Grove rejected a half-cent sales tax for 25 years that would have funded three projects: $17 million for improvements to Hamlet Park to include a new building, play equipment, a skateboard park and other amenities; $13 million for improvements to the 33.3-acre Mississippi Dunes Reserve; and $6 million for improvements to the River Oaks Golf Course and Event Center that would include pickleball courts, indoor multisport simulators, a winter mountain biking course and other amenities.
Cottage Grove Mayor Myron Bailey said the city tried to make it clear that the half-cent sales tax would cover all three projects, but some voters may have thought that each required its own tax. The projects remain part of the city’s long-term capital improvement plans and may be tackled one by one as funding allows. The Hamlet Park skateboard park, for example, is planned for construction in three years, Bailey said.
The Mississippi Dunes riverfront park may be eligible for state or federal funding, so the city will start looking for other options to move that piece forward, he added.
Staff reporters Greta Kaul and Liz Navratil contributed to this story.
Republicans have taken control of the U.S. Senate and are fighting to keep their majority in the U.S. House, which would produce a full sweep of GOP power in Congress alongside President-elect Donald Trump in the White House.