Lewis Thorpe will start for the Twins tonight against Texas (6:40 p.m., BSN-Plus) at Target Field. He was activated Wednesday and beleaguered reliever Brandon Waddell was sent to the St. Paul Saints.

Thorpe has already pitched in two games (one start) and has given up three hits in five innings.

Waddell has pitched in the past two games against the Rangers, giving up six runs and five hits in one inning. He took the loss Tuesday night.

Still no word on Alex Kirilloff, who missed Tuesday's game because of a wrist injury.

Reusse had some thoughts on the paths of Byron Buxton and Miguel Sano, who could be activated if Kirilloff is put on the IL.