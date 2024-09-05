A late-night shooting in Minneapolis has added to a surge in homicides in the city, pushing this year’s total to 51.
Late-night shooting adds to surge in homicides in Minneapolis; Tuesday’s victim ID’d
Man was shot to death Wednesday night in downtown Minneapolis, police said.
The latest killing occurred about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday near 15th Street and Portland Avenue S., police said.
Police have not announced any arrests in connection with the man’s death. Officials have yet to release his identity.
“Preliminary information indicates that there may have been an argument before the shooting occurred,” a police statement issued late Thursday morning read. “A possible suspect left the scene on foot.”
Wednesday night’s killing is among five homicides in the city since Friday, according to a Minnesota Star Tribune database.
One of the recent homicide victims was identified Thursday by officials. De’Jaun Marquise Michael Hall, 24, of Minneapolis, suffered multiple gunshot wounds early Tuesday evening on the southern edge of downtown near the intersection at S. 1st Avenue and E. 19th Street, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office said. No arrests have been announced.
This year’s tally of 51 homicides in Minneapolis compares with 45 at this time last year. There were 35 homicides in the city as of this date in 2019, the most recent year before the pandemic.
Anyone with information about any of these homicides is being asked to contact police or CrimeStoppers of Minnesota at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
