A man in his 20s is dead from a shooting Tuesday evening in Minneapolis that stemmed from an altercation among a group of people, according to police.
Fatal shooting reported in south Minneapolis on Tuesday evening
A man in his 20s was killed near the intersection of 1st Avenue S. and E. 19th Street in the Stevens Square neighborhood, police say.
The incident was reported about 7 p.m. near 19th Street and 1st Avenue S., where the victim died from his injuries.
Officer Trevor Folke, a spokesperson for Minneapolis police, said a group of people were hanging out on the street when an altercation occurred.
No arrests have been made, Folke said, and no other information was immediately available Tuesday evening.
It’s the fifth homicide reported in Minneapolis in about two weeks, according to police reports. Police have released few details about any of the incidents, but attributed at least two of the killings to arguments that led to a shooting.
Tuesday’s shooting marks the 50th homicide of the year, compared with 45 at the same time in 2023, according to a Star Tribune database.
Homicides generally have fallen locally and nationally after 2021, but remain elevated compared to 2019 in many U.S. cities, including Minneapolis and St. Paul.
The nation saw a historic 30% increase in homicides in 2020, which criminologists attribute to far-ranging effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and fallout from the police murder of George Floyd.
Anyone with information about the shooting may submit anonymous tips to CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or by visiting CrimeStoppersMN.org.
