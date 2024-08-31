A shooting Friday night in south Minneapolis left a man dead and wounded two others.
Shooting near Lake Street in south Minneapolis kills one, injures two
Minneapolis police believe bullets flew Friday night after a group of people argued at Lake and Park Avenue.
According to Minneapolis police, the shooting happened at around 11:30 p.m. near Lake Street and Park Avenue, where officers found a man with life-threatening gunshot wounds. “Officers provided medical aid until EMS arrived,” a police news release Saturday said. “The man was transported by EMS to Hennepin Healthcare Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.”
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will release the man’s name and cause of death in coming days.
No arrests had been made as of Saturday afternoon.
Police believe that two men who arrived at separate hospitals Friday night were wounded in the same shooting. One man arrived at Abbot Northwestern Hospital and the other was evaluated at HCMC. Both had noncritical gunshot wounds.
Police believe that a group of people gathered at Lake and Park got into an argument. Shots were fired moments later.
Anyone with information about the crime was asked to contact the Minneapolis police or CrimeStoppers of Minnesota at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
