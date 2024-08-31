Minneapolis

Shooting near Lake Street in south Minneapolis kills one, injures two

Minneapolis police believe bullets flew Friday night after a group of people argued at Lake and Park Avenue.

By Kyeland Jackson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
August 31, 2024 at 6:25PM

A shooting Friday night in south Minneapolis left a man dead and wounded two others.

According to Minneapolis police, the shooting happened at around 11:30 p.m. near Lake Street and Park Avenue, where officers found a man with life-threatening gunshot wounds. “Officers provided medical aid until EMS arrived,” a police news release Saturday said. “The man was transported by EMS to Hennepin Healthcare Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.”

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will release the man’s name and cause of death in coming days.

No arrests had been made as of Saturday afternoon.

Police believe that two men who arrived at separate hospitals Friday night were wounded in the same shooting. One man arrived at Abbot Northwestern Hospital and the other was evaluated at HCMC. Both had noncritical gunshot wounds.

Police believe that a group of people gathered at Lake and Park got into an argument. Shots were fired moments later.

Anyone with information about the crime was asked to contact the Minneapolis police or CrimeStoppers of Minnesota at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

about the writer

Kyeland Jackson

St. Paul police reporter

Kyeland Jackson is the St. Paul public safety reporter for the Star Tribune.

See More

More from Minneapolis

See More
Minneapolis

Shooting near Lake Street in south Minneapolis kills one, injures two

Minneapolis police believe bullets flew Friday night after a group of people argued at Lake and Park Avenue.

Twin Cities Suburbs

Minnesota schools are starting a new year, but will the students show up for class?

card image
Twin Cities

Lawsuit: State leaders are illegally withholding records on Tim Walz’s riot response

card image