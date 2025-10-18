Vikings

Neal: Can Blake Cashman save the Vikings against the defending champs?

All the headlines from the past week were about which quarterback — J.J. McCarthy or Carson Wentz — would start, but the return of Cashman is big positive for the Minnesota defense.

By La Velle E. Neal III

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 18, 2025 at 10:04PM
While a lot of talk this past week focused on whether J.J McCarthy or Carson Wentz would start at quarterback for the Vikings, maybe even bigger news was the return of linebacker Blake Cashman — the quarterback of the defense. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Here’s the weekly 3-2 Pitch: Three observations and two predictions regarding the local sports scene.

The Philadelphia Eagles are trying to rediscover themselves.

They are 4-2 but aren’t displaying the Super Bowl-winning excellence they did a year ago. They can’t succeed with Saquon Barkley averaging 54.2 yards a game.

There is a sense of urgency as they head to U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday.

While the Eagles spent their mini bye week addressing this issue, Vikings linebacker Blake Cashman came off the bye week climbing through a practice window.

Great timing for the Vikings. Bad news for the Eagles.

Cashman is off injured reserve — he lasted 43 plays before suffering a hamstring injury in Week 1 against the Bears — and will be in the middle of it all on Sunday when the Vikings host an Eagles team desperate to find their identity.

Philadelphia will focus on unlocking Barkley, who led the NFL in rushing a year ago with 2,005 yards. Their rushing attack is ranked 25th so far this season and has been a topic of conversation all week, with members of their offensive line citing poor execution and lack of focus.

The Vikings defense has been a mixed bag.

The pass defense has been stingy, but they are 24th in rushing yards allowed. It makes defensive tackle Harrison Phillips’ trade look like a head-scratcher.

In reality, they haven’t had Cashman roaming from sideline to sideline, hassling opposing quarterbacks and marshaling the defense. He’s smart, decisive and a reliable tackler — and tackling has been an issue for fellow linebacker Ivan Pace Jr.

Outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel continues to recover from a neck injury but was a limited participant in practice during the week. Missing both Cashman and Van Ginkel has been a blow to Brian Flores’ defense.

Now that Cashman’s hamstring is bulletproof — his word — again, the Vikings’ defense is closer to being whole.

That’s the game.

Stop Barkley and the Vikings are 4-2. Cashman will be an important figure in that cause.

“I think a guy like Blake Cashman coming back is critical as well because he assumes that green dot position,” Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said. “And we have just seen since we got Blake, when he’s out there and we’re playing the type of defense that we’ve been accustomed to seeing; Blake’s got a lot to do with it. So very excited to get him back.”

Bottle up Barkley. Challenge quarterback Jalen Hurts to hurl them through the air.

Cashman, the Vikings leading tackler a year ago, will make a difference on Sunday.

While the recovery of quarterback J.J. McCarthy and members of the offensive line dominated the discussion during the week, Cashman’s return cannot be understated.

The return of Piranha Ball?

Now the Twins have done it.

They interviewed Nick Punto to be their next manager. If hired, he would have players diving into first base and battling their tails off in no time.

It got me thinking.

What if the Twins have Punto and his former Twins teammates reset the franchise?

Here’s a potential staff:

Bench coach: Mike Redmond

  • Known for streaking through the clubhouse when the team slumped, he would keep players on their toes.

    Third base coach: Doug Mientkiewicz

    • The slick fielding Mientkiewicz would turn Edouard Julien into a Gold Glover.

      First base coach: Tommy Watkins

      • Watkins’ nine-game playing career took place with Punto in 2007. He survives the regime change.

        Pitching coach: Johan Santana

        • The Twins would have the best changeup staff in baseball.

          Bullpen coach: Joe Nathan

          • Relievers would learn how to succeed while looking like they were having a nervous breakdown.

            — Hitting coach: Torii Hunter

            • His mantra: A hanging curveball is a gift from God.

              Derek Falvey, make this happen.

              Never again

              On Thursday, Sportico released its annual NBA team valuations for the upcoming season. The Wolves were 25th in the league.

              At $4.24 billion.

              That means new owners Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez have watched the Wolves’ value rocket 182% since they agreed to the initial deal in 2021, which required three tranches of payments over a three-year period.

              A couple things here.

              • The NBA has indicated it won’t approve a sale of this structure in the future. Buyer’s remorse is inevitable as values rise before the ink dries on the document.

              • This is one reason why Major League Baseball is headed for a labor showdown when the collective bargaining agreement expires following the 2026 season. Its franchise values aren’t rising as fast as other professional sports. And MLB believes it is because other professional leagues have salary caps. The Yankees are worth $8 billion. The Golden State Warriors? $11.3 billion.

              And two predictions

              • The Twins will announce their next manager on Oct. 26, the off day between Games 2 and 3 of the World Series.

              • McCarthy will make his highly anticipated return to quarterbacking on Nov. 2 at Detroit.

