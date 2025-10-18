Here’s the weekly 3-2 Pitch: Three observations and two predictions regarding the local sports scene.
The Philadelphia Eagles are trying to rediscover themselves.
They are 4-2 but aren’t displaying the Super Bowl-winning excellence they did a year ago. They can’t succeed with Saquon Barkley averaging 54.2 yards a game.
There is a sense of urgency as they head to U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday.
While the Eagles spent their mini bye week addressing this issue, Vikings linebacker Blake Cashman came off the bye week climbing through a practice window.
Great timing for the Vikings. Bad news for the Eagles.
Cashman is off injured reserve — he lasted 43 plays before suffering a hamstring injury in Week 1 against the Bears — and will be in the middle of it all on Sunday when the Vikings host an Eagles team desperate to find their identity.
Philadelphia will focus on unlocking Barkley, who led the NFL in rushing a year ago with 2,005 yards. Their rushing attack is ranked 25th so far this season and has been a topic of conversation all week, with members of their offensive line citing poor execution and lack of focus.