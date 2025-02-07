Kevin O’Connell won the AP NFL Coach of the Year Award on Thursday, unsurprisingly and convincingly after a 14-3 season earned him the vast majority of first-place votes.
RandBall: Kevin O’Connell’s award, Anthony Edwards' free throws and three other things to know today
The Vikings are in a place of stability, as underscored by Thursday’s news. And the Wolves, after a tough start to the week, are restoring confidence.
It was the second time in KOC’s three seasons as head coach that the Vikings have won at least 13 games, and they did so with rosters that were a mash-up of old and new as the organization tried to maneuver out of salary cap trouble left behind by the last regime.
The Vikings seem to be set up well for stability and sustained success, none of which was a given when O’Connell and GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah were hired in 2022.
Some franchises descend into chaos and mismanagement, finding it hard to escape for many years if not decades. I had that on my mind Thursday as well, thinking about the New York Jets.
They haven’t made the playoffs in 14 seasons, and guess who they just hired to help fix things? Former Vikings GM Rick Spielman.
Spielman did a decent job building rosters in Minnesota, including having a key role in the trade for defensive end Jared Allen — who also had a huge Thursday upon learning of his Pro Football Hall of Fame honor.
But I would say the Vikings are on a much better trajectory now than the one Spielman left behind.
Here are four more things to know today:
- Anthony Edwards didn’t shoot more than five free throws in any game in December. And before the calendar turned to 2025, he had only shot double-digit free throws in two games all season for the Wolves. But since then, he has been attacking the basket and getting to the line far more frequently: six games with double-digit free-throw attempts, including a whopping 33 attempts (with 31 makes) in back-to-back Wolves wins over Chicago and Houston this week. Ant in attack mode is a sight to behold; when he’s getting to the line AND making threes, he can’t be stopped.
- The Wild’s win on Thursday was low on entertainment value. But after being shut out in each of their previous two games, they will eagerly trade the substance of a 2-1 win over Carolina over the style of a more free-flowing loss.
- Even after a loss to Iowa on Thursday, the Gophers women’s basketball team remains No. 29 in the NET Rankings. They could sure use some quality wins (just 1-6 vs. Quad 1 and Quad 2 teams) to bolster their NCAA tournament case, though.
- Jon Marthaler joined me on Friday’s Daily Delivery podcast to talk about Minnesota United. Their MLS season starts in two weeks, which seems unfathomable but is true. Is this the year the Loons make another step and join the upper echelon of league teams? Come for the soccer talk, stay for the Van Halen talk.
With injuries and a suspension affecting the forward lineup, Hinostroza stepped in Thursday without missing a beat.