Timberwolves surge away from Rockets, with 41 points from Anthony Edwards

The Rockets led most of the night until the Wolves were able to get a 110-106 lead on an Anthony Edwards' three-point play with 4 minutes, 27 seconds to play. This was the middle of a brilliant burst from Edwards, who scored 11 straight points. Then Mike Conley, who had to exit the game in the third quarter, scored five straight as the Wolves pulled out a difficult win on the tail end of a back-to-back. Edwards had 41 points and got to the free-throw line 15 times (hitting 14) as he put his body on the line to get the win. Conley had 16 after returning from injury in the third quarter while Jaylen Clark provided a huge boost off the bench with 17. The Wolves had 26 second-chance points. Jalen Green with 28 points led seven Rockets in double figures.