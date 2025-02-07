The Timberwolves stood pat at Thursday’s trade deadline in part because there is a strong internal belief that when they are fully healthy, the Wolves have the ability to make a run.
Timberwolves surge away from Rockets, with 41 points from Anthony Edwards
Houston led much of the game, until Edwards scored 11 points in a row in the fourth quarter.
With Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo out at least another few weeks, the Wolves have to make do between now and the All-Star break. They punted a few winnable games earlier this homestand, but they showed more grit and toughness than they have all season Thursday.
In an intense game with the emotions running high on both sides, the Wolves battled for a 127-114 win over the scrappy upstart Rockets.
The Rockets led most of the night until the Wolves were able to get a 110-106 lead on an Anthony Edwards' three-point play with 4 minutes, 27 seconds to play. This was the middle of a brilliant burst from Edwards, who scored 11 straight points. Then Mike Conley, who had to exit the game in the third quarter, scored five straight as the Wolves pulled out a difficult win on the tail end of a back-to-back. Edwards had 41 points and got to the free-throw line 15 times (hitting 14) as he put his body on the line to get the win. Conley had 16 after returning from injury in the third quarter while Jaylen Clark provided a huge boost off the bench with 17. The Wolves had 26 second-chance points. Jalen Green with 28 points led seven Rockets in double figures.
Close start
The Wolves came out with a lot of energy, but their execution was inconsistent early, as they had six first-quarter turnovers. Jaden McDaniels had three on his own and picked up two fouls in a rough start for him.
Edwards came out hot after a 49-point night against Chicago on Wednesday, and he had 18 points in the first quarter. He was 8-for-8 from the free-throw line.
Green had 10 for the Rockets in the first, and the Wolves trailed 33-32 after one.
Intensity picks up
Dillon Brooks and Edwards exchanged pleasantries in the second quarter as they locked arms down the floor and wouldn’t release. Officials called a double foul and then whistled Brooks for flopping shortly after. That got the crowd even more into a close game. Neither team led by more than six.
After McDaniels picked up his third foul, Finch turned to rookie Terrence Shannon Jr. for his first significant minutes of the season. Shannon was 2-for-4 in his first stint, including a thunderous dunk. Jaylen Clark again provided quality play off the bench with solid defense and 11 first-half points. Conley had his shot working to the tune of 11 points while Edwards was up to 21, but the Wolves couldn’t stop Green, who had 20 at the half. Amen Thompson and Jock Landale combined for 21 points on 9-for-10 shooting. The Rockets led 71-66 at the half.
Conley exits, then returns
Conley left the game with 7 minutes, 10 seconds remaining in the third quarter after he collided with Thompson while trying to defend him. Finch called timeout and Conley headed to the locker room in obvious pain. But Conley was able to get back to the bench late in the quarter. Clark hit another pair of threes as the defenses tightened up a bit in the third. But the Wolves couldn’t cut put a run together to take the lead, and Houston maintained an 98-92 lead headed into the fourth. Conley was able to return for the fourth, when the emotions ramped up again. Reid and Jae’Sean Tate had a few words, then Landale shoved Reid after a tie-up.
