Where Kamala Harris VP pick Gov. Tim Walz stands on key issues

Following a flurry of activity and speculation, Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris chose Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate Tuesday.
In a matter of weeks, Walz, 60, has catapulted from relative obscurity to the national stage to become a cable news and meme favorite. But what are his takes on the issues that matter to voters across the country?
Here are Walz’s policy positions on seven major issues.
Israel-Hamas
Following the October Hamas attack in Israel, Walz ordered all U.S. and Minnesota flags to fly at half-staff at all state buildings. His office encouraged individuals, businesses and more to join in mourning and honoring the victims of the attacks.
“We will continue to stand in solidarity with Minnesota’s Jewish and Israeli community and work with the State Department to ensure the safety of Minnesotans at home and abroad,” Walz said in a news release.
He has condemned hostility toward Jewish students on college campuses and has called for increased Holocaust education.