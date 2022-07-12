Rookie Josh Winder gets his sixth start of the season for the Twins tonight (6:40, BSN) as they meet the Brewers at Target Field.
Winder is 4-2 with a 3.12 ERA. He'll face Brewers righthander Jason Alexander (2-1, 4.75) in the opening game of a two-game series.
The Twins lead the American League Central and Milwaukee is atop the National League Central.
Miguel Sano, recovering from knee surgery, will join the Saints tonight on a rehab assignment as he prepares for a return to the major leagues, probably after next week's All-Star break.
TWINS LINEUP
Luis Arraez, DH
Carlos Correa, SS
Byron Buxton, CF
Max Kepler, RF
Jorge Polanco, 2B
Alex Kirilloff, 1B
Nick Gordon, LF
Gio Urshela, 3B
Gary Sanchez, C
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Bieber pitches 3-hitter, Guardians beat White Sox 4-1
Shane Bieber pitched a three-hitter for his first complete game this year and José Ramírez and Amed Rosario drove in two runs apiece, sending the Cleveland Guardians over the Chicago White Sox 4-1 in a doubleheader opener Tuesday.
High Schools
Ex-Woodbury girls' basketball coach wins defamation suit against parent
Nathan McGuire received $50,000 and a signed letter from the parent admitting she lied about him.
Sports
House committee accepts Snyder's offer to testify virtually
The U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform has accepted an offer for Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder to testify virtually July 28.
Sports
LeBron critical on his show of US efforts to get Griner home
LeBron James is publicly sharing his disappointment about the handling of Brittney Griner's case, criticizing the United States' efforts to bring the WNBA All-Star home in a trailer for an upcoming episode of his television show: "The Shop: Uninterrupted."
Twins
Josh Winder starts as Twins face Brewers; Miguel Sano joins Saints
Sano is recovering from knee surgery and will be on a rebab assignment in St. Paul.