Reusse: The amazing hockey life of John Mayasich seems fitting for a book

John Mayasich acceded to the wishes of his family and moved to the Twin Cities for most of the year earlier in this decade. As good planning would have it, there was both family and a new sports center with curling near the Chaska senior condominium where he would be located from fall to the spring.
John was visited in February 2023, and he still was an active curler — with a group of seniors informally on Monday morning, and then in a league on Thursday evenings.
Now, there were rumors that Mayasich, who turned 92 in May, had given up throwing the rock.
Say it isn’t true, John … that you have retired from active curling?
“It is true, and I would ask you this,” Mayasich said. “Why would you waste time doing something you’re getting worse at?”
Well, there’s always golf when you’re back home on the Iron Range for a few weeks in the summer, right?
“No, I gave that up, too,” Mayasich said. “Same reason. Why waste time getting worse?”
Mayasich has been a prominent Minnesota sports figure since being the star among stars for Eveleth High School’s four consecutive unbeaten state champions from 1948 to 1951.