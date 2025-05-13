Critics’ picks: The 15 best things to do and see in the Twin Cities this week

MUSIC
The Big Ass Stadium Tour
I guess Post Malone and Jelly Roll didn’t want to call it the Face Tattoo Tour. The bromance seems like a good fit between Posty, who is a little bit country, a little bit hip-hop and a little bit pop, and Jelly, who is largely country, a little bit hip-hop and sometimes rock ‘n’ roll. Both singers have had their share of crossover success, they’ve been known to do covers in various genres, and they’ll even sing together on this tour. Don’t underestimate them, though, because they have serious material like Jelly’s “I Am Not Okay” and “Save Me” and Posty’s “Better Now” and “Goodbyes.” Be sure to arrive early to experience quirky Grammy-winning Americana singer Sierra Ferrell. (7:30 p.m. Tue., U.S. Bank Stadium, 401 Chicago Av. S., Mpls., $95 and up, ticketmaster.com)
JON BREAM
Slim Dunlap Tribute
“One of the deepest and truest rock ‘n’ roll souls I’ve ever heard.” So said Bruce Springsteen of Bob “Slim” Dunlap, the Minnesota music legend who joined the Replacements in 1987 and went on to release two charmed solo albums in the ‘90s. He died in December after 12 years of convalescence. His family — including wife Chrissie Dunlap, a prominent First Ave staff alum — put a lot of thought and heart into this public memorial. It will feature live music by a couple of his favorites, Trailer Trash and the Cactus Blossoms, as well as a Slimboree Singers all-star tribute and a listening party of sorts, plus lots of stories from friends. Those might wind up being the de facto headliner. (7 p.m. Mon., First Avenue, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls., $12, axs.com)
CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER
Benmont Tench
There is life after Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers. Since Petty died in 2017, Heartbreakers keyboardist Tench has recorded with Ringo Starr, Chris Stapleton and the Rolling Stones. He has played gigs with Phil Lesh and all-star salutes to Willie Nelson and Patti Smith. And now he’s released his second solo album, the aptly titled “The Melancholy Season.” After an off-and-on battle with cancer, Tench has returned to the road, playing solo, which allows him the flexibility to play his own and Heartbreakers songs as well as those from the catalogs of Bob Dylan, the Replacements and others he has worked with. (7 p.m. Sun., the Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $40-$45, dakotacooks.com)
J.B.
Megan Moroney
“Tennessee Orange,” about falling in love with someone who roots for your football rival, was the first hit for Moroney, who favors her home state University of Georgia Bulldogs. She rises above those Southern and country music tropes on her second album, “Am I Okay?” Tracks like the title song, “28th of June” and “No Caller ID” make it clear that self-love during the ups and downs of relationships is a priority for her. She showed her considerable charm opening for Kenny Chesney at U.S. Bank Stadium last year. Now, like Kelsea Ballerini and Maren Morris, Moroney will make her first Twin Cities headline appearance at the Armory. Charlie Worsham opens. (8 p.m. Thu., the Armory, 500 S. 6th St., Mpls., resale only, ticketmaster.com)
J.B.