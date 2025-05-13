Critics’ picks: The 15 best things to do and see in the Twin Cities this week

I guess Post Malone and Jelly Roll didn’t want to call it the Face Tattoo Tour. The bromance seems like a good fit between Posty, who is a little bit country, a little bit hip-hop and a little bit pop, and Jelly, who is largely country, a little bit hip-hop and sometimes rock ‘n’ roll. Both singers have had their share of crossover success, they’ve been known to do covers in various genres, and they’ll even sing together on this tour. Don’t underestimate them, though, because they have serious material like Jelly’s “I Am Not Okay” and “Save Me” and Posty’s “Better Now” and “Goodbyes.” Be sure to arrive early to experience quirky Grammy-winning Americana singer Sierra Ferrell. (7:30 p.m. Tue., U.S. Bank Stadium, 401 Chicago Av. S., Mpls., $95 and up, ticketmaster.com)