Critics’ picks: The 15 best things to do and see in the Twin Cities this week

Critics’ picks for entertainment in the week ahead.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 13, 2025 at 1:00PM
Musician Greg Norton, here at the Electric Fetus in 2023, performs with his Büddies Friday at Palmer's Bar in Minneapolis. (Ray Shehadeh)

MUSIC

The Big Ass Stadium Tour

I guess Post Malone and Jelly Roll didn’t want to call it the Face Tattoo Tour. The bromance seems like a good fit between Posty, who is a little bit country, a little bit hip-hop and a little bit pop, and Jelly, who is largely country, a little bit hip-hop and sometimes rock ‘n’ roll. Both singers have had their share of crossover success, they’ve been known to do covers in various genres, and they’ll even sing together on this tour. Don’t underestimate them, though, because they have serious material like Jelly’s “I Am Not Okay” and “Save Me” and Posty’s “Better Now” and “Goodbyes.” Be sure to arrive early to experience quirky Grammy-winning Americana singer Sierra Ferrell. (7:30 p.m. Tue., U.S. Bank Stadium, 401 Chicago Av. S., Mpls., $95 and up, ticketmaster.com)

JON BREAM

Slim Dunlap Tribute

“One of the deepest and truest rock ‘n’ roll souls I’ve ever heard.” So said Bruce Springsteen of Bob “Slim” Dunlap, the Minnesota music legend who joined the Replacements in 1987 and went on to release two charmed solo albums in the ‘90s. He died in December after 12 years of convalescence. His family — including wife Chrissie Dunlap, a prominent First Ave staff alum — put a lot of thought and heart into this public memorial. It will feature live music by a couple of his favorites, Trailer Trash and the Cactus Blossoms, as well as a Slimboree Singers all-star tribute and a listening party of sorts, plus lots of stories from friends. Those might wind up being the de facto headliner. (7 p.m. Mon., First Avenue, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls., $12, axs.com)

CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER

Benmont Tench

There is life after Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers. Since Petty died in 2017, Heartbreakers keyboardist Tench has recorded with Ringo Starr, Chris Stapleton and the Rolling Stones. He has played gigs with Phil Lesh and all-star salutes to Willie Nelson and Patti Smith. And now he’s released his second solo album, the aptly titled “The Melancholy Season.” After an off-and-on battle with cancer, Tench has returned to the road, playing solo, which allows him the flexibility to play his own and Heartbreakers songs as well as those from the catalogs of Bob Dylan, the Replacements and others he has worked with. (7 p.m. Sun., the Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $40-$45, dakotacooks.com)

J.B.

Megan Moroney

“Tennessee Orange,” about falling in love with someone who roots for your football rival, was the first hit for Moroney, who favors her home state University of Georgia Bulldogs. She rises above those Southern and country music tropes on her second album, “Am I Okay?” Tracks like the title song, “28th of June” and “No Caller ID” make it clear that self-love during the ups and downs of relationships is a priority for her. She showed her considerable charm opening for Kenny Chesney at U.S. Bank Stadium last year. Now, like Kelsea Ballerini and Maren Morris, Moroney will make her first Twin Cities headline appearance at the Armory. Charlie Worsham opens. (8 p.m. Thu., the Armory, 500 S. 6th St., Mpls., resale only, ticketmaster.com)

J.B.

Greg Norton & Büddies

Timed to the 40th anniversary of Hüsker Dü releasing two landmark indie-rock albums in the same year, “New Day Rising” and “Flip Your Wig,” the Nirvana- and Green Day-influencing Twin Cities punk trio’s bassist is topping off an all-Hüskers marathon inside and outside Palmer’s. Norton put Büddies together last year as an ongoing salute to his old band with guitarist Jon Snodgrass and drummer David Jarnstrom, plus a cast of eager guest vocalists. Here, they’ll be sandwiched between tribute sets by Citric Dummies, Rad Owl, Oyster World, Wowsville and Denver’s Spells. (7 p.m. Fri., Palmer’s Bar, 500 Cedar Av. S., Mpls., $10-$20, palmers-bar.com)

C.R.

Minnesota Orchestra

Now a two-time Grammy winner and Gramophone magazine’s 2021 Artist of the Year, Canadian violinist James Ehnes began his ascent to stardom as a teenager by winning a Minnesota Orchestra young artists’ competition. Thursday and Friday, he’ll return with English conductor Edward Gardner for Antonín Dvořák’s sumptuous Violin Concerto, part of a Czech-heavy program that also features music by Leos Janacek and Bedrich Smetana. Saturday afternoon, he’ll perform Beethoven’s Septet on a chamber music concert with music by Gabriella Smith, David Sterrett and Philip Glass. (Orchestra concerts: 11 a.m. Thu., 8 p.m. Fri.; chamber music: 2 p.m. Sat., Orchestra Hall, 1111 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $15-$111, 612-371-5656 or minnesotaorchestra.org)

ROB HUBBARD

St. Paul Chamber Orchestra

Each year, the SPCO invites a composer to spend a season with them and create new pieces as part of its Sandbox residency. This season, that composer has been Valerie Coleman, founder and longtime flutist for an outstanding woodwind quintet, the Imani Winds. Conductor William Eddins and the SPCO will premiere her brand new piece, “All the People,” on a concert that also includes music by Igor Stravinsky, George Walker and Alberto Ginastera. (11 a.m. Fri., 7 p.m. Sat., 2 p.m. Sun., Ordway Concert Hall, 345 Washington St., St. Paul, $16-$68, 651-291-1144 or thespco.org)

R.H.

THEATER

‘& Juliet’

What if instead of dying alongside beau Romeo, Juliet decided she wanted to live. How would she explain her thought process? Well, the creators of this Broadway show turned to 21st-century pop artists to get into the mind of one of literature’s most famous lovers. Britney Spears (“Baby One More Time”; “Oops! ... I Did It Again”), Bon Jovi (“It’s My Life”) and Kelly Clarkson (“Since U Been Gone”) all help to remix Juliet’s story. Pop hitmaker Max Martin wrote or co-wrote many of the songs in this jukebox musical that features William Shakespeare mouthing the words of the Backstreet Boys’ “I Want It That Way.” Rachel Simone Webb headlines. (7:30 p.m. Tue.-Fri., 2 & 7:30 p.m. Sat., 1 & 6:30 p.m. Sun., Orpheum Theatre, 910 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls. $65-$354. hennepinarts.org)

ROHAN PRESTON

‘Between Riverside and Crazy’

That Stephen Adly Guirgis’ Pulitzer Prize-winning drama is finally going up at Park Square Theatre is a testament to the resiliency and tenacity of executive artistic director Stephen DiMenna. He was initially tapped to direct the drama years ago at Park Square but then the theater went through a financial crisis. Now at the helm, he’s happy to realize Guirgis’ somewhat autobiographical play about an ex‑cop’s fight to keep his rent-stabilized apartment in New York. Emil Herrera headlines a cast that includes Darius Dotch, Laura Esping and Terry Hempleman. (7 p.m. Wed.-Sat., 2 p.m. Sun. Ends June 8. Park Square Theatre, 20 W. 7th Place, St. Paul. $25-$60. 651-291-7005, parksquaretheatre.org)

R.P.

DANCE

‘An American in Paris’

Colorado-based choreographer Peter Davison finds inspiration from Gene Kelly’s classic film “An American in Paris,” as well as other movies from the era, for a breezy dance show set to the music of George Gershwin in a production by Ballet Co.Laboratory. Guest artist Eric Stith takes on the role of Jerry, an aspiring American painter, who embarks on an adventure of life, love and art in the heartwarming story. Ballet Co.Lab first premiered the work in 2019 and then performed the work outdoors in 2021. Now, the company brings it back with professional and student dancers in a celebration of spring. (7 p.m. Fri., 2 & 7 p.m. Sat., 2 p.m. Sun., E.M. Pearson Theatre, 312 N. Hamline Av., St. Paul. $40, 651-313-5967, balletcolaboratory.org)

SHEILA REGAN

‘Oracle’

Vox Medusa and Infiammati FireCircus team up for a fire-filled dance spectacle set to electronic music and choral sound. Based on a mythological story about Delphi’s high priestess’ encounter with Apollo, “Oracle” weaves in breakdance, contemporary movements, lighting design and a fire performance that revives traditions of the Oracle of Delphi, featuring a 28-member ensemble. The show has a domestic awareness theme and is told from the Oracle’s perspective. (8 p.m. Fri., Sat. & Sun., through May 31, Caponi Art Park, 1220 Diffley Road, Eagan. $31, Eventbrite.com)

S.R.

ART

Julie Buffalohead

Artist Julie Buffalohead, known for weaving visual fables that draw from Native American histories, personal narrative and a touch of biting humor, debuts a new solo exhibition at Dreamsong Gallery. The show features new paintings and fiber and rawhide sculptures. Buffalohead is a member of the Ponca tribe of Oklahoma and lives in St. Paul. Opening reception Thu. 6-9 p.m. (Noon-5 p.m. Wed.-Sat., 1237 NE. 4th St., Mpls., free, dreamsong.art or 646-703-4473)

ALICIA ELER

‘The Road Less Traveled: An Ode to the Green Book’

Artist CC Mercer Watson’s exhibition takes inspiration from the Green Book, an annual guide published between 1936 and 1966 that helped Black travelers navigate during the Jim Crow era, and the artist’s favorite movie, “The Wiz.” Using textile, quilting, storytelling and poetry, the show is something of a hero’s journey, bringing together the idyllic destination of the Emerald City with the guidance of the Green Book as part of a conversation about Black life. Ends June 29.

(10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thu.-Fri., 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat. & Sun., SooVAC, 2909 Bryant Av. S. #101, Mpls., free, 612-871-2263 or soovac.org)

A.E.

FILM

MNmicro Film Festival

The culturally diverse festival wraps up its series celebrating the Asian American and Pacific Islander community. Screenings begin with Jeena Gurung Vomhof’s “Gift of Grace,” a documentary about her relationship with an elderly woman. It will be followed by Bryan Vue’s “The Stranger,” about a Hmong-American whose ideal life is changed; Nikhil Pandey’s “River Rats, Part 1,” about two dock workers who want to move up in life; Kazua Vang’s “Hmong Organization,” a mockumentary about a nonprofit; and “SE Asian Shorts Collection,” works that chronicle the migration of Asians to the U.S. The directors will be in attendance and participate in a Q&A. (4-7:30 p.m. Wed. Free, reservations required. Marcus West End Cinema, 1625 West End Blvd., St. Louis Park. twincitiesfilmfest.org)

COLLEEN COLES

OTHER

Paranormal Cirque

This adult show, touring through Minnesota, is not your typical circus. Calling itself a “wicked performance of European style,” it’s dark and doesn’t feature funny clowns or merriment. Instead, the focus is on illusionists, freaks, acrobats and mysterious creatures. Halloween is still months away, but this show that blends circus, theater and cabaret dares to amuse and scare the audience with its paranormal-like experience. (7:30 p.m. Fri.; 6:30 & 9:30 p.m. Sat.; 5:30 p.m. Sun.; 7:30 p.m. Mon. $15-$65. Maplewood Mall, 3001 N. White Bear Av., Maplewood. paranormalcirque.com)

MELISSA WALKER

