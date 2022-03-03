Ben Johnson knows the future is bright for Gophers men's basketball with Jamison Battle, but the first-year coach's lack of depth inside this season continued to be a major setback.

Senior starting big man Eric Curry was sidelined with an injury on Wednesday night at Maryland, the ninth game missed this season by one of Johnson's rotation players.

Playing shorthanded isn't something new for the Gophers, but even Battle's career-high 39 points weren't enough to overcome the absence of one of their top post players in a 84-73 loss against the Terrapins at Xfinity Center in College Park, Md.

"He did a good job within our offense finding space and guys did a good job of finding him," Johnson said of Battle. "He made some big-time shots. We needed every single one of those to go without Eric being able to go today. We became really perimeter-oriented."

Battle, who shot 14-for-31 from the field and 7-for-16 from three-point range, scored the most points for the Gophers since Marcus Carr's 41-point effort in a loss at Nebraska last season.

Battle's last three-pointer cut Maryland's lead to 70-68 with 2 1/2 minutes left, but the Terrapins used an 8-0 run to pull away and give Johnson's team its eighth straight defeat on the road.

The Gophers (13-15, 4-15 Big Ten) were within striking distance until the end, but the opposing game plan was successful from the opening tip: attack the paint.

Curry, a 6-9, 245-pound sixth-year forward, watched from the bench as Maryland constantly threw the ball inside and drove into the lane to put pressure on the U's highly vulnerable interior defense.

The Terrapins (15-15, 7-12) had 28 of their 46 points in the paint in the first half, and Battle and Payton Willis combined for 31 of the U's 37 points in the first half.

"They were missing their starting center and we definitely talked about making sure the ball got into the paint," Maryland coach Danny Manning said. "[Battle's] a talented basketball player and when we made a mistake he made us pay for it."

Willis, who had 28 points Sunday to nearly lead his team back from 27 points down in an 84-79 loss against Indiana, picked up where he left off from senior night over the weekend.

Willis scored his team's first eight points of the game Wednesday to help give Battle more open looks early, but he had to sit midway through the first half with two fouls.

That put even more on Battle's shoulders to carry the load, but he delivered. One possession in the first half was a sign of his aggressiveness. Battle didn't settle for his smooth jump shot and drove baseline for an emphatic one-hand dunk.

Minnesota's coaches challenged Battle to attack the rim more consistently this year. Being less one-dimensional with his offense was a point of emphasis Wednesday. He followed a step-back three-pointer with his second dunk of the game to cut Minnesota's deficit to 47-44 early in the second half.

The former DeLaSalle star's career high had been 29 points last season at George Washington. He tied that mark Wednesday with a jumper to pull the Gophers within 49-46, but a tough foul returned the momentum to the home team.

Sean Sutherlin, who had been the U's top bench scorer this season, was called for a flagrant 1 foul when he slammed down on Hakim Hart's arm on a layup attempt with 13:38 remaining. Maryland used that sequence to eventually lead by as many as 13 points.

Battle made two free throws to cap a 15-5 run and make it 66-63 with four minutes to play, but the Gophers couldn't end their drought on the road. They have one more shot Sunday at Northwestern.

