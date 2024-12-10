A year in jail is the sentence for a man who was the getaway driver for the gunman who killed a Rochester man outside an after-hours party in Minneapolis’ Loring Park more than two years ago.
Jail for getaway driver for gunman who killed Rochester man outside Loring Park party
The judge passed on prison time, citing the defendant’s cooperation in the prosecution of the shooter.
Jal D. Wal, 26, of Apple Valley was sentenced Monday in Hennepin County District Court after pleading guilty to being an accomplice in connection with the shooting on Sept. 18, 2022, of Birahim B. Gildersleve, 28, of Rochester. The shooting took place outside a party at the Fade Barber Lounge.
Judge Jean Burdorf set aside a 15-year sentence, which would have put Wal in prison for roughly 10 years, and instead imposed a year in jail with credit for the roughly two months Wal was incarcerated after his arrest. Burdorf’s sentence also includes five years of supervised probation.
Hennepin County District Court spokeswoman Bonney Bowman said Tuesday the judge’s decision to pass on prison for Wal “was part of the plea deal agreed to by both the prosecution and defense.”
Burdorf explained in a court filing that she departed downward from state sentencing guidelines because Wal “provided substantial assistance to the prosecution in the case against his codefendant ... and the departure was part of the negotiated agreement. The defendant complied with all of his responsibilities under the agreement.”
The shooter, 28-year-old Mayan Deng Mayan, pleaded guilty in October to second-degree intentional murder. With credit for time in jail after his arrest, Mayan is expected to serve the first 22 years of his 34½-year term in prison and the balance on supervised release.
The criminal complaints against both men did not address a motive for the shooting. Police Sgt. Garrett Parten said in a statement that day that the killing followed “a verbal altercation.”
According to the complaints:
Police were dispatched about 5:20 a.m. to the intersection of Harmon Place and Maple Street, where they saw Gildersleve with gunshot wounds to his right leg and chest. He was pronounced dead 40 minutes later at HCMC.
About two hours before the shooting, four people walked from Wal’s SUV to the front of the barbershop and then back to the vehicle.
Recordings from a license plate reader and video surveillance revealed that shortly before the shooting Mayan got out of Wal’s SUV and walked to where Gildersleve was standing. A flash from a gun’s muzzle followed. The shooter ran back to the SUV, and Wal drove off.
Law enforcement found the SUV parked outside Wal’s home and seized the vehicle. Mayan’s fingerprints were lifted from the passenger door.
