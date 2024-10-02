Man faces 34-year term after admitting to Loring Park murder

A Minneapolis man is looking at a sentence topping 34 years after admitting he fatally shot a Rochester man outside an after-hours party near Loring Park more than two years ago.
Mayan Deng Mayan, 27, agreed on Monday in Hennepin County District Court to plead guilty to second-degree intentional murder in connection with the shooting of Birahim B. Gildersleve, 28, outside the Fade Barber Lounge, on Sept. 18, 2022.
With credit for time in jail since his arrest, Mayan is expected to serve the first 22 years of his 34½-year term in prison and the balance on supervised release. His sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 28.
As part of the plea agreement between the defense and the prosecution, a first-degree murder count will be dismissed.
In late February 2023, a man was charged with being Mayan’s getaway driver. Jal D. Wal, 26, of Apple Valley, also has pleaded guilty. He’s also scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 28. Public court records do not show what terms may have been reached for Wal’s plea.
The criminal complaints against both men did not address a motive for the shooting. Police Sgt. Garrett Parten said in a statement that day that the killing followed “a verbal altercation.”
According to the complaints:
Police were dispatched about 5:20 a.m. to the intersection of Harmon Place and Maple Street, where they saw Gildersleve with gunshot wounds to his right leg and chest. Emergency responders took him to HCMC, where he was pronounced dead 40 minutes later.
About two hours before the shooting, four people walked from Wal’s SUV to the front of the barbershop and then back to the vehicle shortly after 5:10 a.m.
Recordings from a license plate reader and video surveillance revealed that shortly before the shooting Mayan got out of a Wal’s SUV and walked to where Gildersleve was standing. A flash from a gun’s muzzle followed. The shooter ran back to the SUV, and Wal drove off.
Law enforcement located the SUV parked outside Wal’s home and seized the vehicle. Mayan’s fingerprints were lifted from the passenger door.
