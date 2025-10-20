Economy

Itasca Project leadership ends the business-led regional development group

After more than 20 years, the coalition is passing the torch to other organizations, including economic-geared Greater MSP.

By Emma Nelson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 20, 2025 at 9:01PM
The skyline of downtown St. Paul seen from the Smith Avenue Bridge in 2020. A business-led regional development group called the Itasca Project is ending. (Leila Navidi/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The Itasca Project, which for more than two decades brought together Twin Cities business, political and civic leaders to tackle regional issues, is calling it quits.

Founded in 2004, the organization delved into a range of economic and quality-of-life challenges, from transportation funding to housing affordability to early childhood education.

In 2011, the group launched regional economic development organization Greater MSP, which absorbed its founder about a decade later.

In a letter to members and funders Friday, Itasca leadership said the project was never intended to be permanent.

“We thought we would do work as long as there was work to do,” Itasca Project co-founder and leadership council member Tim Welsh said in an interview, “but the moment that we got to the point where other organizations could take on this work and continue this wonderful spirit of Itasca, we would pass it off to them.”

The Itasca Project’s Executive Leadership Council — which Minnesota Star Tribune publisher and CEO Steve Grove chairs — decided unanimously, along with the organization’s managing director, “that the time is right to retire the Itasca Project as a standalone initiative,” the letter read.

Grove stepped into the chair role a year ago. In remarks at a Greater MSP event earlier this year, he described the Itasca Project as a “unique staple of institutional growth and ways for business leaders to engage in our community.”

“I would argue it’s never been more important than it is today,” he said. “At a time of a lot of change, at a time of a lot of declining trust, frankly, in institutions, we think this business-led initiative can really reinvent itself for a new age.”

Grove was not immediately available for comment.

When the Itasca Project launched, there was a sense the Twin Cities’ economic development strategy had historically been about “stealing companies from the other side of the river, and that needed to change,” said Itasca Project co-founder Jay Cowles.

The Itasca Project connected business leaders with their peers in other sectors, said Cowles, whose family owned the Star Tribune from 1935-98. He added the project imbued participants with the belief that “the issues of the Twin Cities were larger than any one sector could grapple with alone” and required “alignment among multiple parties in order to drive effective action.”

Related Coverage

In the decades since, the number of organizations doing that kind of regional work has multiplied. In interviews, current and former Itasca Project leaders pointed to Greater MSP and the GroundBreak Coalition, an organization working to close racial wealth gaps, as key to taking on the kinds of efforts the Itasca Project tackled.

“There’s no end of work, but the good news is that there’s no end of organizations, more than ever, that are committed to these kinds of socioeconomic issues,” said former Itasca Project Chair Lynn Casey. “I think the challenge will be to make sure that they know they don’t have to go it alone, and that they work together, and that they use their power to really make change.”

In the immediate term, Greater MSP is taking on the Itasca Project’s Minnesota and national Young American Leaders Programs, a partnership with the University of Minnesota and Harvard Business School.

Peter Frosch, Greater MSP CEO and a member of the Itasca Project’s leadership council, said the decision to end the organization resulted from “months, if not years” of conversations.

“Over the past year, the senior leaders who are at the forefront of the Itasca Project came to recognize how the Itasca Project’s many successes over the past 20 years make the continuation of some of those original structures less necessary,” he said. “The decision about the Itasca Project represents a milestone in our region’s civic life, but not an end point.”

about the writer

about the writer

Emma Nelson

Editor

Emma Nelson is a reporter and editor at the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from Economy

See More

Economy

Itasca Project leadership ends the business-led regional development group

card image
Leila Navidi/The Minnesota Star Tribune

After more than 20 years, the coalition is passing the torch to other organizations, including economic-geared Greater MSP.

Business

Cliffs exploring whether to shift some Iron Range mining from taconite to rare earth minerals

card image

Economy

Black workers bear the brunt of a stagnant U.S. job market

card image