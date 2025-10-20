Itasca Project leadership ends the business-led regional development group

The Itasca Project, which for more than two decades brought together Twin Cities business, political and civic leaders to tackle regional issues, is calling it quits.
Founded in 2004, the organization delved into a range of economic and quality-of-life challenges, from transportation funding to housing affordability to early childhood education.
In 2011, the group launched regional economic development organization Greater MSP, which absorbed its founder about a decade later.
In a letter to members and funders Friday, Itasca leadership said the project was never intended to be permanent.
“We thought we would do work as long as there was work to do,” Itasca Project co-founder and leadership council member Tim Welsh said in an interview, “but the moment that we got to the point where other organizations could take on this work and continue this wonderful spirit of Itasca, we would pass it off to them.”
The Itasca Project’s Executive Leadership Council — which Minnesota Star Tribune publisher and CEO Steve Grove chairs — decided unanimously, along with the organization’s managing director, “that the time is right to retire the Itasca Project as a standalone initiative,” the letter read.
Grove stepped into the chair role a year ago. In remarks at a Greater MSP event earlier this year, he described the Itasca Project as a “unique staple of institutional growth and ways for business leaders to engage in our community.”
“I would argue it’s never been more important than it is today,” he said. “At a time of a lot of change, at a time of a lot of declining trust, frankly, in institutions, we think this business-led initiative can really reinvent itself for a new age.”