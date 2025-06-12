In Minneapolis, the doctor will see you ... in 38 days, study estimates

Patients are waiting 38 days on average to see doctors in Minneapolis, which ranked fourth-worst for appointment wait times in a study of 15 U.S. cities that are encountering physician shortages.
Delays varied by specialty — from only 12 days for patients seeking routine physicals with family doctors to 87 days for those seeking skin-health screenings with dermatologists — but the survey by AMN Healthcare found the waits are getting worse.
“It’s a problem,” said Jeff Decker, president of the physician staffing division at AMN, which has conducted six surveys of clinic wait times since 2004. “With cardiology, for example, if you wait a month (or) you wait three months, you can have a real problem. You could end up with emergent care situations.”
Cardiology wait times in Minneapolis increased from 15 days in AMN’s 2004 survey to 38 days this year. Minneapolis’ performance in the survey has varied over two decades, but researchers said its longer wait times in 2025 compared to other cities could reflect a supply-demand imbalance as aging Minnesotans need more care and aging physicians retire.
The survey has limitations, focusing on the availability of in-person visits with physicians in an era of increasing online visits and usage of nurse practitioners and physician assistants to expand clinical care. Minnesota’s large health systems have leaned on both of those strategies to compensate for physician shortages, which isn’t reflected in the data. The results also were self-published by a staffing agency with an interest in promoting its role in fixing those shortages.
But many Minnesotans related to the trends it revealed. More than 300 people responded in 24 hours to the Minnesota Star Tribune’s social media post about the survey, and many were upset with appointment delays.
One responder said “87 days for a dermatologist is quick!” after seeking an appointment in mid-April at any HealthPartners clinic and finding nothing for at least 270 days. Another said he had to wait five months to see a cardiologist, an unnerving delay — even if his suspicion was correct and he only had a minor cardiac issue.
Others reported delays across rural Minnesota and for other clinicians.