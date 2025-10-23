Minneapolis

Brooks: In Minneapolis, empty space downtown makes room for a new folk school

An open house in Loring Park this weekend offers a sneak peek at the upcoming Center for People and Craft.

Columnist Icon

By Jennifer Brooks

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 23, 2025 at 6:51PM
We're all learners, we're all teachers. That's the guiding principle behind Minneapolis's new folk school: The Center for People and Craft. Similar programs, like this class at Twin Cities Makers, have long encouraged Minnesotans to try new things.

Artist and educator Anna Lindall looked at her neighbors and saw teachers.

The city of Minneapolis looked at vacant downtown real estate and saw classrooms.

The result is the Center for People and Craft, an urban folk school opening soon in Loring Park.

Your neighbor might have something to teach that you want to learn. Maybe it’s whittling. Maybe Somali finger weaving. Maybe your neighbor grew indigo in a backyard dye garden and they’re willing to teach you how to dye your own yarn.

“Our goal is to celebrate the rich cultural diversity of Minneapolis and the many traditions that thrive in this particular place on earth — from craft, ritual, and music to dance, storytelling, and foraging,” Lindall explained in her introduction to a project that was made possible through a great deal of volunteer labor and a grant from the city’s Vibrant Storefronts initiative.

Anna Lindall and a team of volunteers secured a grant from Minneapolis's Vibrant Storefronts program to open the Center for People and Craft in Loring Park. It will be an urban version of the beloved North House Folk School in Grand Marais. Photo courtesy of Anna Lindall.

You can get a sneak peek at the school and its new home near the Walker Art Center — five airy classrooms on the second floor of the education building behind St. Mark’s Episcopal Cathedral — at an open house this weekend.

These are divisive times. The Center for People and Craft wants to bring us together.

“It’s the medicine we need right now,” Lindall said. “A place where you can learn to make something with your hands, to connect to other people in real life. That’s a really powerful pushback on the forces around us right now and the things that are giving people a lot of anxiety.”

Lindall spent years teaching Nordic handcraft. There’s a question she asks her students at the end of each workshop.

“You’ve just spent two hours carving wood. How do you feel?”

Calm, her students would tell her, if they had to pick one word. Connected. Hopeful.

Related Coverage

You may have heard of the North House Folk School in Grand Marais, where you can learn to tan a hide or weave a blanket or hammer molten iron in a blacksmithing class. The whole point of the folk school movement is to celebrate traditional crafts and culture. An urban craft school just means there are even more crafts and cultures to get to know.

“We are such a multicultural society. That’s who Minnesota is, and it’s such a wonderful and exciting thing,” Lindall said. “There are so many people in Minnesota who have so many wonderful and exciting traditions to share.”

So far this year, Minneapolis’s Arts & Cultural Affairs Department has awarded more than $950,000 to 13 local artists and entrepreneurs to turn vacant storefronts into creative and useful spaces.

Other grant recipients will be showing off the creative uses they’ve found for empty spaces this weekend.

Minneapolis residents have been practicing their dance moves all month and on Saturday they’ll gather at True North Studio on Hennepin for a mass reenactment of the thriller dance. True North Studio x Curiso Coffee collaborated to set up the new arts collaborative at 3001 Hennepin Av. in Seven Points. For more information about Thrill Uptown, click here.

Flavor World, which snagged a Vibrant Storefronts grant last year, is hosting “Art Share” — an open mic-style art show and tell.

View post on Instagram
 

Lindall grew up in a family of crafters, steeped in Icelandic and Swedish heritage. Her mother was a fiber artist. Her grandfather was a weaver and leatherworker.

She’s taught classes on Nordic handcraft at the North House school and the American Swedish Institute and is a resident artist at Great River School in St. Paul. She’d thought about launching an urban folk school, but turning handcraft into “this hustling startup business, it didn’t feel right.”

“For me, craft is about slowing down, it’s about taking time together, it’s community,” she said. “When this grant opportunity came along, it was like oh, well, this actually could be the avenue to pull this off.”

When she’s not teaching a class, she’s signing up for one. It’s good for a teacher, she says, to be reminded how it feels to be a beginner.

“Lots of people have the idea that you need to be good at something in order to enjoy it. I actually specifically love taking classes in new skills that challenge and stretch me,” she said. “In the past year, I’ve learned to build a chair, learned some basic blacksmithing, and tried out indigo dying. Trying new things helps me discover new forms of expression and keeps me curious.”

The Center for People and Craft is still lining up instructors and class schedules and looking for donors willing to chip in tools, funding and maybe a good coffeemaker as the folk school gets off the ground.

“Yes, it’s about craft. But first and foremost, it’s about caring for each other across generations and cultures,” Lindall said. “There’s a reason the name is the Center for People and Craft. It’s people first.”

The Center for People and Craft’s open house is 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 25, at 519 Oak Grove St. in Minneapolis.

For a full calendar of upcoming Vibrant Storefronts events, click here.

about the writer

about the writer

Jennifer Brooks

Columnist

Jennifer Brooks is a local columnist for the Minnesota Star Tribune. She travels across Minnesota, writing thoughtful and surprising stories about residents and issues.

See Moreicon

More from Minneapolis

See More

Minneapolis

Bail set for suspect as community rallies behind firebombed Minneapolis ice cream shop

card image
Louis Krauss/The Minnesota Star Tribune

A 30-year-old Fridley man is charged with two felony counts in a complaint that leaves motive for the crimes a mystery.

Minneapolis

Sophia Forchas leaves hospital to boisterous welcome home 2 months after Annunciation shooting

card image

Minneapolis

Brooks: In Minneapolis, empty space downtown makes room for a new folk school

Staff headshot
Jennifer Brooks
card image