Brooks: In Minneapolis, empty space downtown makes room for a new folk school

Artist and educator Anna Lindall looked at her neighbors and saw teachers.
The city of Minneapolis looked at vacant downtown real estate and saw classrooms.
The result is the Center for People and Craft, an urban folk school opening soon in Loring Park.
Your neighbor might have something to teach that you want to learn. Maybe it’s whittling. Maybe Somali finger weaving. Maybe your neighbor grew indigo in a backyard dye garden and they’re willing to teach you how to dye your own yarn.
“Our goal is to celebrate the rich cultural diversity of Minneapolis and the many traditions that thrive in this particular place on earth — from craft, ritual, and music to dance, storytelling, and foraging,” Lindall explained in her introduction to a project that was made possible through a great deal of volunteer labor and a grant from the city’s Vibrant Storefronts initiative.
You can get a sneak peek at the school and its new home near the Walker Art Center — five airy classrooms on the second floor of the education building behind St. Mark’s Episcopal Cathedral — at an open house this weekend.
These are divisive times. The Center for People and Craft wants to bring us together.
“It’s the medicine we need right now,” Lindall said. “A place where you can learn to make something with your hands, to connect to other people in real life. That’s a really powerful pushback on the forces around us right now and the things that are giving people a lot of anxiety.”