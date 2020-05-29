Wolves on shakier ground

If the NBA returns to play in a couple of months in Orlando, as is reportedly being discussed, it may or may not include the Timberwolves in the action. Here are some factors to consider as the league mulls options after shutting down March 11 in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

• If the NBA opts to jump straight to the postseason, the Wolves (19-45) would be left behind in almost all scenarios. It would mean an abrupt end to the season — hardly an ideal finish.

• If the Wolves are part of a restart, though, the main benefit would be a chance for the revamped Wolves — who dramatically made over their roster a month before the shutdown, adding D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and a host of other players — to play together and gather momentum toward next season.

• The overriding factor might be safety. The fewer the teams that end up in Orlando, the safer the site potentially would be. There would be fewer players, fewer interactions and fewer tests to perform.