Yuen: Even if ICE left tomorrow, the damage to kids is already done

The hardest part about being locked up in his own home, says Fermin, is seeing his young daughters cry.
Ever since federal agents swarmed Minnesota two months ago, Fermin and his wife and their two girls have hardly left their tiny Shakopee house. The family’s fear of being deported has cramped their ability to work and live, and their psychological well-being.
A simple act of normalcy, such as going out for ice cream or swimming at the Y, is now off-limits for Fermin’s daughters.
Through no fault of their own, Minnesota kids from immigrant families are bearing an extra brunt of the federal crackdown. Thousands of children are staying home from school. They’re not socializing with friends, a developmental must. They’re skipping sports and other activities. In essence, they’re losing pieces of their childhood.
“Not just my kids — all the kids, they’re all suffering," said Fermin, who asked to withhold his last name out of fear of being detained by ICE.
Last week, border czar Tom Homan began removing 700 federal immigration agents from Minnesota. And yet even if the remaining 2,000-plus agents were to leave tomorrow, the trauma they’ve unleashed on Minnesota children could last a lifetime. The damage has already been done.
When I visited Fermin’s home last month, his daughters hadn’t been to school in nearly three weeks. Ten-year-old Natali also skipped a doctor’s appointment for her thyroid condition and was on her last daily pill. Natali said while she was on a bus, she saw federal agents shove a man and detain both him and his wife while their daughter cried.
“I saw the little girl crying so hard, and I feel bad for her,” Natali recalled.