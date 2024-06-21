WILDLIFE

Help the American Bear Association promote a better understanding of black bears and all wildlife through education, observation and experience. In Orr, Minn., there are a wide range of tasks, guest service, office, maintenance, event management, fund-raising and more. americanbear.org

FOOD PACKING

Feed My Starving Children believes hope starts with food. Great opportunity for individuals, families and groups. Two-hour time commitment. fmsc.org

CHAPEL ESCORT

Help the residents at St. Therese attend in-house worship services. Push wheelchairs and accompany residents. Opportunities every day of the week, mornings and afternoons. Six locations. sainttherese.org

MAINTENANCE

Breaking Free serves those impacted by sex trafficking and prostitution. Assist with building maintenance and grounds upkeep — yard work, lawn mowing, snow removal — opportunities year-round. breakingfree.net

COMPUTER CLASS

Assist Neighborhood House in computer classes with students working toward digital literacy. Must be at least 18. One-hour opportunities in the mornings and evenings. neighborhoodhousemn.org

DONATION DRIVE

Avivo provides chemical and mental health, housing support, career education and employment services. Will help individuals and families who face personal or systemic barriers — poverty, homelessness, joblessness, chemical addiction concerns. Consider a donation drive in your workplace, school, faith community or other to assist those in the programs. avivomn.org

FOOD DISTRIBUTION

Join the Sanneh Foundation every Friday to set up, restock and cleanup activities. South Minneapolis. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. thesannehfoundation.org/about-us/our-mission

MEAL ASSISTANT

Help Loaves & Fishes in the metro area (several locations) to serve those in need by cooking and serving a meal. Site coordinators help during meal preparation and serving. Students as young as 8 can assist with proper supervision. loavesandfishesmn.org

TOYS

The Minneapolis Toy Library, with two locations, invites families with children ages birth to 5 years to check out up to five toys per visit for up to four weeks. Staff lending events, inventory new toys, clean, label and mend toys, and get the word out about the toy library at festivals and block parties. mplstoylibrary.org

ARCHIVE ASSISTANT

Help Hallie Q. Brown Community Center in St. Paul. Assist in developing and growing the historical archive. Digitize old photos, documents and other tasks related to archiving. Work with staff on protocol and techniques. hallieqbrown.org

SENIOR HELP

Help Neighborhood Network for Seniors. Visit with seniors living independently. Reach out, assist with errands, listen, provide support or enjoy a game of cards. neighborhoodnetworkforseniors.org

ADOPTION ASSISTANT

Bellis serves as a welcoming community for all involved with adoption. Through classroom speaking, help to shine a light on the positive outcomes involved with adoption. Work to fill gaps in support services. Volunteers with personal stories are needed. Assistance with office and events. mybellis.org

DRIVERS

Assist Community Emergency Service with Meals on Wheels on 21 routes in south and north Minneapolis. Pick up meals between 11 and 11:30 a.m. Deliver to five to eight seniors. Most routes take one hour or less. cesmn.org

MENTOR

Big Brothers Big Sisters will match you with a youth. Spend time one-on-one or in small group settings to have fun, explore new interests, etc. Opportunities across the metro area. bigstwincities.org

Find more

Thousands of volunteer opportunities are available in the Twin Cities for adults and youth, groups and families. Visit the HandsOn Twin Cities website at handsontwincities.org.