PAINT BIRDHOUSES
Wingspan Life Resources serves adults with developmental and other disabilities. Paint gourd birdhouses for sale in the silent auction this spring. Birdhouses supplied — you provide the painting supplies and artistic creativity. wingspanlife.org
FRONT DESK
Assist the Hallie Q. Brown Community Center in St. Paul. Greet visitors, answer questions, manage phone calls, messages and other administrative tasks. Good communication skills required. Knowledge of computers is helpful, but not required. hallieqbrown.org
DRIVERS
Help Neighborhood Network for Seniors with medical appointments. Run errands for a senior who is living independently, but not able to drive. Four hours a month. Flexible scheduling. neighborhoodnetworkforseniors.org
WELCOME DESK
Help Neighborhood House at the new location in St. Paul. Create a positive first impression for clients and visitors. Must have good interpersonal skills. Computer skills and second language skills a plus. Monday-Wednesday opportunities. neighborhoodhousemn.org
PET RESCUE
Help in pet stores once a day to care for cats. Play with the cats, feed them and clean the litter box. Opportunities in Burnsville and St. Paul every day between 5 and 7 p.m. twincitiespetrescue.org
PHOTOGRAPHER
Planting People Growing Justice Leadership Institute is dedicated to planting seeds of social change through education, training and community outreach. Various publicity and events. Flexible scheduling, but must be able to attend community events as needed. ppgjli.org
BUILD DRESSERS
Bridging provides furniture and household goods for those transitioning out of homelessness and poverty. Great team project (2-3 hours for groups of 8 to 20) to purchase dresser kits for $155 and assemble as a group. No experience needed. All necessary tools and directions provided. Bloomington or Roseville locations. bridging.org
ASSISTANT
Bluebirds and Blooms serves those living with memory loss or long-term illness. Repurpose flowers from stores, events, weddings and funerals to create cheerful bedside bouquets that are delivered by volunteers. Arranging flowers, pickup and delivery. bluebirdsandblooms.com
GOLF COMMITTEE
Reach for Resources works with people with developmental disabilities. Help with a fundraising event for the organization. Assist with sponsorships, in-kind donations, golfer recruitment and more. Monthly meetings. Next golf event scheduled for July. reachforresources.org
OUTREACH
Help Animal Humane Society represent the organization at various community events, festivals and fairs. Staff a table at the event to raise awareness of the organization. Training and materials provided. animalhumanesociety.org
COMMUNITY ACTION
The mission of Community Action is to reduce poverty and its impact on people in Ramsey and Washington counties through a variety of programs including Energy Assistance, Energy Conservation, Head Start, Early Head Start, Civic and Community Engagement Programs. Numerous ways to volunteer. caprw.org
YOUTH MENTORING
Kids 'n Kinship is a mentoring program for children ages 5-16 living in Dakota County who are in need of positive role models. They connect volunteers (individual adults, couples or families) with children and spend 1-4 hours a week with a child, doing fun and enriching activities. Ongoing support and training provided. One-year commitment requested. kidsnkinship.org
FAMILY VOUNTEERING
Doing Good Together helps people raise compassionate and socially conscious children through family volunteerism. doinggoodtogether.org
