BINGO

Assist Lyngblomsten in St. Paul by helping with bingo. Transport residents in wheelchairs and assist while playing. Help distribute prizes. Two Fridays a month. Must be vaccinated for COVID-19. lyngblomsten.org

DRIVER

Assist Help at Your Door in the south metro. Transport seniors to appointments or errands using your car. Drive as little as two times a month or as often as you'd like. Weekday schedule that you determine. helpatyourdoor.org

FIX-IT HELP

Agate Housing and Services helps people experiencing homelessness. Help clients in supportive and transitional housing. Assist with minor home repairs (not repairs that would require a license). Show tenants how to do the repairs. agatemn.org

TEAM BUILDING

Get your group together for an activity at one of more than 30 Presbyterian Homes across the metro area. Help with events and activities. Each campus will identify a primary contact to work with you on an activity. preshomes.org

THRIFT STORE

Help at one of Arc's Value Village locations to help stock the sales floor and organize merchandise. Shifts of two to three hours are available seven days a week. arcsvaluevillage.org

MEAL ASSISTANT

Assist Loaves & Fishes in the metro area (several locations) to serve those in need by cooking and serving a meal. Site Coordinators provide assistance during meal preparation and serving. Volunteers as young as 8 years old with proper supervision. loavesandfishesmn.org

HAIR CARE

Assist Avivo in providing haircuts to clients across the metro, especially in Minneapolis. Minimum of three hours a month for four months. Must have active Minnesota license. avivomn.org

GREETER

Help Second Harvest Heartland in Brooklyn Park. Greet visitors, assist with security badge process, other administrative tasks. Weekly three-hour shift for three months. Should be familiar with Microsoft Office. volunteer.2harvest.org

SNOW REMOVAL

Help East Side Elders with snow removal for older adults. A great group project. Remove snow from driveways and walkways. eastsideelders.org

FOOD PACKING

Feed My Starving Children's mission is to feed children who are hungry in both body and in spirit. Two-hour shifts. fmsc.org

PERSONAL SHOPPER

Assist Project for Pride in Living with the Ready for Success program, which allows people working toward economic self-sufficiency to choose clothing for job interviews and the workplace. Help shoppers find and choose appropriate clothing. South Minneapolis. Must have weekday availability. ppl-inc.org

MENTORS

Success Beyond the Classroom works to ignite curiosity and learning among students through various events and conferences. Examples: Knowledge Bowl, Young Authors Conference and Creativity Festival. Wide range of opportunities available. successbeyond.org

ADOPT A GRANDPARENT

Assist Neighborhood Network for Seniors by visiting with seniors living independently. Reach out, visit, assist with errands, listen, provide support or enjoy a game of cards. neighborhoodnetworkforseniors.org

PARK ASSISTANT

Mississippi Park Connection strengthens the connection between people and the Mississippi National River and Recreation Area. Programs for all ages. Includes opportunities to help with hands-on projects, community information events, classroom learning, field trips and more. parkconnection.org

Find more:

Hands-on Twin Cities offers a range of opportunities. Learn more about which groups need volunteers at handsontwincities.org or 612-379-4900.