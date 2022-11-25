Give time to the Red Cross

Help people affected by disasters including home fires, floods and hurricane, or support the collection of lifesaving blood. redcross.org/givetime

Jurors for mock trial

Mitchell Hamline School of Law needs jurors for a mock trial Nov. 30 and Dec. 1. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Light breakfast and lunch provided. Each trial requires jurors to deliberate on a verdict, announce the verdict and offer constructive criticism to the participants. Jurors may volunteer from home via Zoom. mitchellhamline.edu

Show care with coats

Coated in Love seeks volunteers for its annual event Dec. 12 to support people facing homelessness. Collect and assemble donations prior to the event and assist on day of. coatedinlove.org

Parks promoter

Mississippi Park Connection seeks an assistant to strengthen the bond between people and the Mississippi National River and Recreation Area. Opportunities for all ages to work on hands-on projects, community information events, classroom learning and field trips. parkconnection.org

Clothes shopper

Project for Pride in Living seeks personal shoppers for the Ready for Success program. Assist shoppers in finding and choosing appropriate clothing. South Minneapolis. Must have weekday availability. ppl-inc.org

Classroom assistant

Success Beyond the Classroom works to ignite curiosity and learning among students through various events and conferences. Examples include Knowledge Bowl, Young Authors Conference and Creativity Festival. Wide range of opportunities available. successbeyond.org

Sewing assistant

Bundles of Love provides clothing, bedding and baby care items for infants in need. Help sew and knit, and assist with events, fundraising and administration. bundlesoflove.org

Pack and sort food

Assist the Food Group with projects. Bulk repack of staples for food shelves and pack boxes for Twin Cities Mobile Market free distributions. Projects at warehouse in New Hope. thefoodgroupmn.org

Office assistant

Al-Maa'uun serves Islamic communities in north Minneapolis in the areas of food, housing, employment and mentorship. Help in the office, sorting documentation and performing other administrative tasks. almaauun.org

Mental health assistant

Fraser supports individuals dealing with mental health issues and developmental disabilities. Programs include autism and transition services, and housing options for those moving into independent living. fraser.org

Soup's on

Soup for You is a soup kitchen operating out of the basement of the old Bethany Church in Minneapolis. Vaccinated volunteers are needed to serve a diverse demographic, welcoming guests, taking orders and serving. Good people skills are helpful. Shifts are 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Mon.-Fri. More information can be found on the Facebook page, Soup for You Cafe.

Find more:

Hands-on Twin Cities offers a range of opportunities. Learn more about which groups need volunteers at handsontwincities.org or 612-379-4900.