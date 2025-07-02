‘Not a good bill for higher education’: Colleges and universities face changes in Senate bill

Minnesota colleges and universities are bracing for change after the massive policy bill passed the U.S. Senate this week, including serious cuts and restrictions to federal student loan programs, expansions to Pell Grants to fund short-term or workforce training and a new accountability system for colleges based on their graduates’ earnings, ending federal loan eligibility if they fail.
The “One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” as it’s formally called, also cuts repayment options for student loans, leaving just one income-based option. Loan payments will increase for many borrowers, especially those with lower incomes.
The bill also puts $10.5 billion into the Pell grant program, which has been underfunded for years. Pell is a federal initiative that provides financial aid for thousands of the neediest undergraduate students in Minnesota.
“The increase in Pell will help with the anticipated shortfall in Pell funding, making it possible for our students with higher need to continue pursuing their dreams,” said Susan Rundell Singer, president of St. Olaf College in Northfield.
The House still must approve the bill and were debating it late Wednesday. Then President Donald Trump must sign it; he has said previously he wouldn’t hesitate to do so.
The version passed by the Senate “isn’t great, but relative to the [original] House bill, it’s certainly better in our view,” said Justin Monk, director of student and institutional aid policy at the National Association of Independent Colleges and Universities (NAICU).
“I want to be crystal clear that this is a relative term,” he added. “It is still not a good bill for higher education.”
Several higher education leaders said they’re happy the bill no longer contains dramatic cuts proposed in the House’s initial bill, such as requiring students to take more credits to receive a full Pell Grant — or 7.5 credits per term to get any Pell Grant at all.