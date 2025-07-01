Senate Republicans search for support Trump's big bill in overnight session

WASHINGTON — The Senate is slogging through an overnight session that has dragged into Tuesday, with Republican leaders buying time as they search for ways to secure support for President Donald Trump's big bill of tax breaks and spending cuts while fending off proposed amendments, mostly from Democrats trying to defeat the package.
An endgame was not immediately in sight. Senate Majority Leader John Thune of South Dakota is working for a last-minute agreement between those in his party worried the bill's reductions to Medicaid will leave millions without care and his most conservative flank, which wants even steeper cuts to hold down deficits ballooning with the tax cuts.
Thune declared at one point they were in the ''homestretch'' as he dashed through the halls at the Capitol, only to backtrack a short time later, suggesting any progress was "elusive.''
At the same time House Speaker Mike Johnson has signaled more potential problems ahead, warning the Senate package could run into trouble when it is sent back to the House for a final round of voting, as skeptical lawmakers are being called back to Washington ahead of Trump's Fourth of July deadline.
''I have prevailed upon my Senate colleagues to please, please, please keep it as close to the House product as possible,'' said Johnson, the Louisiana Republican. House Republicans had already passed their version last month.
It's a pivotal moment for the Republicans, who have control of Congress and are racing to wrap up work with just days to go before Trump's holiday deadline Friday. The 940-page ''One Big Beautiful Bill Act,'' as it's formally titled, has consumed Congress as its shared priority with the president.
In a midnight social media post urging them on, Trump called the bill ''perhaps the greatest and most important of its kind.'' Vice President JD Vance summed up his own series of posts, simply imploring senators to ''Pass the bill.''
The GOP leaders have no room to spare, with narrow majorities in both chambers. Thune can lose no more than three Republican senators, and already two — Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina, who warns people will lose access to Medicaid health care, and Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, who opposes raising the debt limit — have indicated opposition. Tillis abruptly announced over the weekend he would not seek reelection after Trump threatened to campaign against him.