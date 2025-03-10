How the Insights 2025 Design Lecture Series brings design down to an everyday, human level

In 2018, she quit her full-time job and did just that. Maldonado, who is Black, opened the boutique retail store Yowie. It took off, reaching new heights in 2020, and she stood in solidarity with other Black-owned businesses and creatives following the killing of George Floyd. The boutique eventually transformed into the 13-room Yowie Hotel that she designed and co-owns. Unlike the bland uniformity of chain hotels, everything in each room is unique and for sale.