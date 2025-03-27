Former Sen. Justin Eichorn allegedly thought he was texting a 17-year-old girl offering sex for money earlier this month. On the other end of the conversation, a team of police investigators were coordinating a highly organized sting intended to snare suspects seeking sex with minors.
Police operations of this nature require careful coordination between a multitude of law enforcement officers, some of whom are specially trained on the abbreviations needed to sound like a teenager and the lingo used by those who solicit sex.
“It takes a lot of manpower for this,” Bloomington Police Sgt. Chris Yates said. “It’s not only the days you’re doing the operation, it’s also the lead-up work, and then all of the follow-up work afterwards.”
Bloomington police arrested Eichorn on March 17 as part of the operation, which netted 13 other suspects.
Eichorn, 40, was charged in federal court last week with attempted coercion and enticement of a minor and released to a halfway house on Wednesday. Eichorn’s attorney Charles Hawkins did not immediately respond to a call seeking comment Thursday afternoon.
Yates offered the Minnesota Star Tribune a window into the sting, which the department dubbed operation “I Can’t Help Myself” and other investigations like it.
‘Chatters’ study texting patterns
The department works with a group law enforcement agencies, and collectively they carry out about two or three sting operations a year, Yates said. This month’s effort involved about 25 people and about five or six agencies, a group that includes crime analysts and detectives, the sergeant added.
The members primarily come from Bloomington’s special investigations unit, some of whom are trained to be “chatters” who study the abbreviations and texting patterns to learn how to best respond to adults they suspect of seeking minors for sex.