How did the Twin Cities end up with some of the world’s worst air?

Wildfire smoke, drifting thousands of miles from forests in Canada, continued to blanket much of Minnesota on Tuesday morning, creating air quality conditions that are among the poorest in the world.
Parts of the Twin Cities registered upward of 240 on the air quality index — levels considered “very unhealthy” for everyone — even as rain poured steadily across the metro region. Here’s what you need to know about this week’s poor air conditions, including why the rain isn’t helping.
Where do I find air quality index numbers online?
The Environmental Protection Agency provides air quality index (AQI) readings at fire.airnow.gov, which also identifies where active fires are burning and where wildfire smoke is present. Or you can go to map.purpleair.com, which is run by the private company PurpleAir.
What is causing the poor air quality?
Smoke from raging wildfires in Canada is drifting thousands of miles south into the United States. More than 200 active fires are burning across Canada, with 106 considered to be out of control, according to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre.
The largest fire, measuring roughly twice the size of Hennepin County, is in the province of Saskatchewan, said Ryan Lueck, an air quality forecaster with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. “These fires have been burning recently for a few weeks,” he said. “But recently, the winds have shifted to where the smoke that they’re producing is now moving into Minnesota.”
A cold front, which helps to draw the smoke close to the ground and keep it there, is also sweeping across the Midwest and prolonging the smoke exposure this week, Lueck said.
Just how bad is the air quality this morning?
The severity of Tuesday’s air quality index reading is rare, Lueck said, noting that Minnesota has seen smoke concentrations this high only a handful of times in the last couple of decades. Today’s smoke levels are “on par or worse” than the poor air quality days seen during the summers of 2021 and 2023.
Air quality in parts of the Twin Cities reached at least 240 on the air quality index Tuesday morning, tying the state’s poorest air quality reading on record set in June 2023. That reading prompted a health alert from forecasters, who say extended exposure to the smoke could cause breathing difficulties or lung and eye irritation for everyone, not just people with asthma and other vulnerable populations.