Wildfire smoke extends Minnesota air quality alert through Wednesday morning

A statewide air quality alert caused by wildfire smoke has been stretched to Wednesday by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA).
According to the MPCA, air quality index levels are anticipated to stay in hazardous levels in northwest Minnesota, very unhealthy in north-central areas, unhealthy in a large swath of the central and northeast regions of the state including the Twin Cities and unhealthy for sensitive groups in the southern portion of the state. The alert was extended from the original endtime of 6:00 p.m. Monday.
The smoke, which originated from extensive wildfires in Canada, is being transported into Minnesota by a cold front. The heaviest concentrations are expected in northwest and north-central Minnesota on Monday, moving into central and northeast areas by Monday evening, and reaching the southeast early Tuesday morning.
Precipitation forecasted for parts of northern and central Minnesota may offer limited relief from the smoky conditions.
The MPCA advises residents to take precautions:
- Everyone should limit outdoor activities, especially in areas with red or maroon AQI levels.
- Sensitive groups—including children, the elderly, pregnant individuals, and those with respiratory or heart conditions—should avoid prolonged or vigorous outdoor activities in all affected areas.
- Use air purifiers indoors and keep windows closed to minimize smoke infiltration.
- Monitor local air quality updates.
Residents are advised to stay informed and take necessary precautions to protect their health during this period of poor air quality.