Not many senior classes take four trips to a state tournament, in any sport, but Mahnomen/Waubun football’s seniors can count themselves among the elusive few.
Despite loss, Mahnomen/Waubun savors fourth consecutive trip to U.S. Bank Stadium
As winner of Class 1A’s Section 8 four years in a row, Mahnomen/Waubun knows the way and enjoys the journey.
Though the Thunderbirds’ football season ended with a 30-16 semifinal loss to Springfield for the second season in a row, four consecutive Class 1A Section 8 titles — plus last week’s gritty 14-6 quarterfinal win over Deer River that kept Springfield undefeated in 2024 — are a proud mark for a storied program.
“Four section championships in four years — the younger kids get to see that, and [see] even better kids off the field,” head coach John Clark Jr. said.
“I’ve got a grandson, and I hope he ends up like these three guys right here,” he added, pointing to seniors Jacob Littlewolf, Nick Baker and Lex McDougall, who he sat next to after the semifinal.
The co-op team of Mahnomen and Waubun, from the White Earth Reservation nearly a four-hour drive northwest of U.S. Bank Stadium, won a state title in 2018 and posted quarterfinal finishes in 2021 and 2022 before reaching last season’s semifinals.
“Ever since I was young, watching the Vikings players, I wished I’d be on the field, and right here, in high school, I got the chance,” Baker said.
From 1980 to 2013, a standalone Mahnomen team won eight state championships. The modern Thunderbirds play a run-heavy offense, completing only five passes in Saturday’s semifinal but outrushing Springfield 232-116.
“We’re not fun to watch, probably, for a lot of people, but [the players] believe in what we do,” Clark said. “They’re tough. They’ll play through injuries.”
For some of the younger players, a trip to U.S. Bank Stadium was the first time they’ve been to the Twin Cities.
“One of the funner moments is watching their big, wide eyes when we pull into town,” Clark said. “They think the Vikings players are just going to be wandering around. Might be a little disappointed.”
Before its semifinal, the team enjoyed a minigolf outing at a nearby mall. Let the record show that Littlewolf won.
“It’s just been tremendous support, from the communities, from the coaches. They really push us and raise us up and make sure our heads are up,” Littlewolf said.
Parkers Prairie seniors are a successful group
The Class of 2025 not only took part in the Parkers Prairie football program’s historic first Class 1A state tournament semifinal at U.S. Bank Stadium, but the group also helped the school take second place in the Class 1A baseball state tournament last spring and in the winter combined with Bertha-Hewitt and Verndale to reach the 1A wrestling state tournament.
Parkers Prairie is located about 20 miles north of Alexandria.
“They have left their mark on Parkers Prairie history,” Panthers football coach Mike Johnson said. “They created a buzz around town and in the hallways. I know I have four little kids at home that look up to these guys so much.”
