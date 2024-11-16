Held scoreless in the first half, Springfield rallied late to beat Mahomen/Waubun, 30-16, in Saturday’s Class 1A state semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Springfield rallies in second half, tops Mahomen/Waubun to advance to Class 1A Prep Bowl
A 7-yard rushing touchdown from running back Gavin Vanderwerf with 1:49 left in the game sealed the win, and the team’s third straight trip to the Prep Bowl.
Springfield will face the winner of the second 1A semifinal between Minneota and Parkers Prairie in the Prep Bowl on Friday at 10 a.m. The Tigers are chasing their second state title after winning their first in 2005.
The Tigers (12-0) scored touchdowns on four consecutive drives within nine minutes to book their third consecutive trip to the state championship game. Springfield finished as state runner-up to Minneota the past two seasons.
Springfield’s top offensive producers — sophomore quarterback Parker Kuehn, who entered the game tenth in the state in passing (1,948 yards), and senior running back Gavin Vanderwerf, 21st in the state in rushing (1,369) — were limited early in the game. Down 16-0 at the half, the Tigers mustered only 104 yards.
The Tigers took their first lead with 2:58 remaining in the game as Keuhn, who finished 21-for-29 for 197 passing yards and two touchdowns, found freshman receiver Madden Lendt for a 13-yard touchdown. A good 2-point conversion put Springfield ahead, 22-16.
A 7-yard rushing touchdown from Vanderwerf a minute later was the dagger for the Tigers, who set up the game-sealing score on an interception from junior defensive back Isaac Fredin.
Much of Mahomen/Waubun’s success came from junior quarterback Blake McMullen, who rushed for a season-high 152 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Only 29 of McMullen’s rushing yards came in the second half. That told the story for the Tigers, who were able to shut down a rolling Thunderbirds’ offense down the stretch.
Springfield beat Mahomen/Waubun, 36-12, in last year’s state semifinal.
A 7-yard rushing touchdown from running back Gavin Vanderwerf with 1:49 left in the game sealed the win, and the team’s third straight trip to the Prep Bowl.