Dassel-Cokato makes last-minute push for football victory over Pequot Lakes

A touchdown with 51 seconds left completed a 79-yard drive that got Dassel-Cokato into the Class 3A Prep Bowl.

By Ron Haggstrom and

Jim Paulsen

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 16, 2024 at 11:37PM

Dassel-Cokato went 79 yards in the final two minutes of the fourth quarter, scored on a 5-yard run by Kobee Thielen with 51 seconds left and tacked on a two-point conversion to rally past Pequot Lakes 29-26 in the first Class 3A semifinal game Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Pequot Lakes built a 19-point lead early in the third quarter, then tried to cling to that advantage, but Dassel-Cokato’s rushing attack proved too potent.

The Patriots (11-1) scored the first time they touched the ball, on a 13-pass from Mike Oseland to Bryar Nordby for a 6-0 lead.

Dassel-Cokato (11-1) responded two drives later, Thielen scoring on a 1-yard fourth-down run. Thielen had carried the ball on each of the two previous runs and appeared to have scored on each, but officials didn’t see it that way. Thielen’s score gave Dassel-Cokato a 7-6 lead early in the second quarter.

It was the last time the Chargers had the lead until the final drive.

Pequot Lakes, making its first state tournament appearance since 2017, leaned on the arm of Oseland to build that 19-point advantage. Oseland went 15-for-22 in the game for 196 yards and three touchdowns.

Dassel-Cokato rallied in the second half, getting rushing touchdowns of 30 and 2 yards from running back Caleb Smock, cutting the Pequot Lakes advantage to five, 26-21, early in the fourth quarter.

Ron Haggstrom

Prep Sports Reporter

Jim Paulsen

Reporter

Jim Paulsen is a high school sports reporter for the Star Tribune. 

