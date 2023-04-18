The high school basketball season isn't far in the past, but the players are picking new sides and heading into the AAU season. Prominent events such as as the Spring Showdown, which starts Friday and annually includes 250 teams with games at various Twin Cities sites, are just ahead.
So it's not too early to take a look at players who are preparing now for the 2023-24 high school season. Here's a Dream Team and 15 other players to watch, with the class each will be in next high school season and a college choice when one has been revealed:
Dream Team
Isaac Asuma, Cherry, 6-3 G, senior. College: Minnesota
Casmir Chavis, Park Center, 6-4 G, senior. College: undecided
Grayson Grove, Alexandria, 6-9 F, junior. College: undecided
Jackson McAndrew, Wayzata, 6-8 F, senior. College: undecided
Jayden Moore, Hopkins, G, 5-10, sophomore. College: undecided
Others to watch
Jordan Cain, Minnetonka, G, 6-2, senior. College: undecided
Jaleel Donley, Benilde-St. Margaret's, 6-1 G, junior. College: undecided
Jackson Fowlkes, Park Center, 6-4 G, senior. College: undecided
Kole Hanson, Holy Family, 6-2 G, senior. College: undecided
Isaiah Johnson, Totino-Grace, 6-7 F, senior. College: undecided
Jonathan Mekonnen, Eastview, 6-8 F, senior. College: undecided
Chiang Ring, Park Center, 6-8 F, senior. College: undecided
Jack Robison, Lakeville North, 6-6 F, senior. College: Wisconsin
Anthony Smith, Hopkins, G, 5-10, junior. College: undecided
Andy Stefonowicz, Minnetonka, G, 6-1, senior. College: undecided
Cedric Tomes, East Ridge, 5-11 G, sophomore. College: undecided
Chase Thompson, Alexandria, 6-7 F, junior. College: undecided
Jerome Williams Jr., Minnehaha Academy, 5-9 G, senior. College: undecided
Jalen Wilson, Benilde-St. Margaret's, 6-7 F, junior. College: undecided
Brady Wooley, Orono, 6-8 F, junior. College: undecided