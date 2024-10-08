After losing to eventual state champion Benilde-St. Margaret’s 2-1 in last year’s section championship, Blake (15-0-1) opened the season by defeating the Red Knights 3-0 on Aug. 24. The undefeated Bears, No. 2 in their class and led in scoring by Livi Abboud-Young’s 18 goals, will have to play their way through Benilde-St. Margaret’s (10-3-1) again if they want to return to state for the first time since 2019.