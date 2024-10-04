By the end of the regular season this weekend, a group of around 70 boys and girls soccer players will likely crack the 10-goal mark. For a small group of teams, three — or even four — players have reached that milestone this year. Defend one, and run the risk of letting another slip by and score.
Meet the high-scoring trios — and one quartet — on six Minnesota soccer teams
Many of Minnesota’s top-ranked boys and girls soccer teams have a common trait — they each have multiple players that can carry the scoring load.
From Rochester to southwest Minnesota to the metro, here are six teams with balanced scoring threats as soccer heads into postseason play.
Boys
Blake Moynagh, Aidan Kane, Jack Broadbent & Sam Theobald, Rochester Lourdes (11-3-1)
The No. 6 team in Class 1A has outscored opponents 66-16, with four players scoring at least 10 goals this season under new head coach Eric Feil.
Sophomore Blake Moynagh leads the team with 24 goals, followed by three seniors: Aidan Kane with 13, Jack Broadbent with 11 and Sam Theobald with 10. Broadbent and Kane have recorded 15 and 16 assists, respectively.
Undefeated against section opponents and 5-1 in their Hiawatha Valley Conference, the Eagles will have to go through a tough Winona Cotter team in the Section 1 tournament to make the 1A state bracket.
Moo Gay, Jared Hernandez & Isaiah Argueta, Marshall (12-2-2)
Senior Moo Gay scored a state-best 32 goals last season, but this year, he’s been able to share the wealth. Looking to make it out of a tough Class 2A Section 1, Marshall has three top goal scorers in Gay (16 goals), junior Isaiah Argueta (15) and senior Jared Hernandez (11). Argueta also leads the team in assists, with 13.
Cole Kropp, Lukey Nelson & Lucas Yennie, Stewartville (9-4-2)
The Tigers have a trio of juniors that have been consistent scorers for the Class 1A Section 1 team. Cole Kropp has 16 goals, and Lucas Yennie 10. Their respective 14 and 10 assists have helped other teammates find the back of the net — like Lukey Nelson, 11 times.
Girls
Aubrey Burkhart, Maya Johnson & Isabella Travis, Southwest Christian (13-0-1)
The No. 1 team in 1A, Southwest Christian is off to another undefeated start to its season. Last year, the Stars weren’t handed a loss until the state semifinals against St. Charles.
Last year’s leading goal scorer, senior Maya Johnson, picked up where she left off. Coming off a 36-goal, all-state season, she’s got 19 goals and 11 assists so far. Senior Aubrey Burkart has 13 goals and five assists, while senior Isabella Travis has scored and assisted 11 times each.
Sarah Hyde, Tenley Senden & Lauren Craig, Wayzata (13-1-1)
The seven-time state champions are No. 2 in 3A, thanks in part to seniors Sarah Hyde and Tenley Senden, plus sophomore Lauren Craig. Senden leads the team in scoring, with 15 goals and 10 assists, and Hyde is close behind, with 12 goals. Craig leads the team in assists (13) while scoring 11 goals of her own.
Last year’s state runner-up has only lost one game this season: 2-1 to Edina, who also beat the Trojans in the 3A state championship last year.
Taylor Schilling, Laina Peterson & Jillian Borgmeier, Mankato East (10-2-2)
As a freshman, Laina Peterson leads the Cougars in scoring with 16 goals, plus a team-best 11 assists. Junior Taylor Schilling isn’t far behind with 13 goals and five assists. Another underclassmen, sophomore Jillian Borgmeier, rounds out the trio with 12 goals.
Together, they are outscoring opponents 65-14.
