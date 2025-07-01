New Minnesota laws as of July 1 deal with recreation, commerce, homeowners groups

Politics

By Anna Sago

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 1, 2025 at 11:15AM
The 2025 Legislative Session expanded motorcyclist privileges, enacted limited HOA reform, and loosened rules governing PFAS in consumer products. (Leila Navidi/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

A number of new Minnesota laws go into effect on July 1, from policies governing motorcycles on the state’s roadways to new oversight for homeowners’ associations.

Here are some of the laws that take effect Tuesday, according to the Minnesota House of Representatives.

Creation of an homeowners’ association (HOA) ombudsperson

A wide-ranging bill will create a position in the Department of Commerce to mediate disputes between homeowners, tenants and HOAs.

The creation of an ombudsperson is one of several reforms proposed this session to expand the rights of the 1.5 million Minnesotans who live in an HOA-governed community.

That effort came amid widespread complaints from residents about conflicts of interest and abuses of power, including one resident who described foreclosure proceedings started against them over a $56 trash fine.

HOA board members, residents and property management companies opposed the changes, saying they would overburden the majority of HOAs to rein in a “few bad apples.”

The addition of an ombudsperson is the only element of HOA reform that succeeded in the State Legislature this year.

New boating license requirements and motorcycling privileges

Several changes are coming to Minnesota transportation policy, including expanding motorcyclists’ privileges and requiring licenses for adult boaters.

One law will allow motorcyclists to “lane-split” — meaning they can pass other vehicles in the same lane of traffic, rather than passing in a separate lane, provided that traffic is moving at no more than 25 mph.

Motorcyclists will also be able to move through stopped traffic — at a red light or in a traffic jam, for example — at up to 15 mph over the speed of traffic.

The changes to boating licensure, part of a 2023 law aimed at increasing water safety, will require 18- to 21-year-olds to obtain a permit to operate motorized watercraft in the state.

Previously, only drivers under 18 needed a license.

In future years, more people will be required to get a permit:

  • Starting July 1, 2026, those born after June 30, 2000.
    • Starting July 1, 2027, those born after June 30, 1996.
      • Starting July 1, 2028, those born after June 30, 1987.

        Limits for content creators under age 18

        Minors 14 years old and younger will be prohibited from making income-generating content on the internet, and adults who feature a minor in more than 30% of their content will need to pay the minor and deposit earnings in a trust account.

        Utah and California passed similar laws to protect minors who appear on platforms like TikTok, usually in content created by their parents.

        Minnesota’s law specifies that minors under 14 may not work in content creation, but, if they do, are entitled to 100% of the proceeds.

        Minors 14 to 18 who appear in online content are to be paid through a trust account, accessible at age 18 or upon emancipation.

        Minors 13 and up have the right to review records related to the use of their name, image and likeness online, and can request content be removed.

        Looser rules on ‘forever chemicals’ in consumer products

        Another law will ease restrictions on companies that intentionally add “forever chemicals,” or PFAS, into consumer products.

        The law carves out exemptions in Minnesota’s PFAS ban for certain products, like the internal components of products and children’s recreational vehicles, like ATVs and snowmobiles.

        The exemptions come as industries struggle to rid themselves of the chemicals that can last indefinitely in the human bloodstream.

        Airlines will also get more time to phase out PFAS-containing firefighting foam.

        In October, Delta Airlines warned that unless the deadline was extended, the airline would shutter maintenance at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport “for an extended period of time.”

