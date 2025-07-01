New Minnesota laws as of July 1 deal with recreation, commerce, homeowners groups

A number of new Minnesota laws go into effect on July 1, from policies governing motorcycles on the state’s roadways to new oversight for homeowners’ associations.
Here are some of the laws that take effect Tuesday, according to the Minnesota House of Representatives.
Creation of an homeowners’ association (HOA) ombudsperson
A wide-ranging bill will create a position in the Department of Commerce to mediate disputes between homeowners, tenants and HOAs.
The creation of an ombudsperson is one of several reforms proposed this session to expand the rights of the 1.5 million Minnesotans who live in an HOA-governed community.
That effort came amid widespread complaints from residents about conflicts of interest and abuses of power, including one resident who described foreclosure proceedings started against them over a $56 trash fine.
HOA board members, residents and property management companies opposed the changes, saying they would overburden the majority of HOAs to rein in a “few bad apples.”
The addition of an ombudsperson is the only element of HOA reform that succeeded in the State Legislature this year.
New boating license requirements and motorcycling privileges
Several changes are coming to Minnesota transportation policy, including expanding motorcyclists’ privileges and requiring licenses for adult boaters.