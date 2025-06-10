Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty hires PR firm of public defenders to fight ‘misinformation’

When Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty wanted to condemn the Laken Riley Act, she tapped a previously unknown partner for help — a communications firm that aims to “dramatically decrease the legal system’s footprint in this country.”
The act, signed into law in late January, requires law enforcement officers to work with federal authorities to detain and potentially deport undocumented immigrants who have been arrested for certain serious crimes.
Moriarty characterized the federal law as politicians “weaponizing” Riley’s kidnapping and murder for political gain.
“There is no due process of law. There is no requirement that there be an actual conviction,” she said during a news conference at the time. “This bill preys on a popular lie, that noncitizens are drivers of crime in their communities.”
The firm that helped craft that message, Wren Collective, is staffed by former public defenders with social justice credentials who have seen “the dramatic failures of our legal system” and its “antiquated policies, power-hungry officials, or false but widely held narratives about safety,” according to the organization’s website.
Moriarty’s relationship with Wren Collective came to light June 3 when she asked the County Board to increase how much her office could pay the firm by $60,000 for a total of $150,000 through the end of the year. Commissioners approved the request Tuesday.
Daniel Borgertpoepping, a spokesman for the county attorney, said Wren Collective was hired in November and has already been paid $75,000.
The contract is less than one quarter of 1% of Moriarty’s $84 million budget — which includes $8 million for community affairs and engagement.