Minnesota police association to Walz: Remove Mary Moriarty from all use-of-force cases

Minnesota’s largest police officers’ association has asked Gov. Tim Walz to remove Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty from prosecuting any use-of-force cases involving police officers in her jurisdiction, according to documents obtained by the Star Tribune.
Imran S. Ali, general counsel for the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association (MPPOA), wrote in a letter to Walz dated July 31 that Moriarty has demonstrated “a clear bias against law enforcement and a lack of impartiality in her decision-making processes.”
The letter focuses on Moriarty’s decision to charge Minnesota state trooper Ryan Londregan with murder in the shooting death of Ricky Cobb II. Moriarty dropped those charges in June in the midst of intense political attention, citing a new prosecution expert’s analysis of video from the scene and statements by Londregan’s defense attorney. Walz later said he’d planned to remove Moriarty from the case.
Ali’s letter says a large number of law enforcement officers who work in Hennepin County “have reached out to me and are troubled and fearful of this county attorney handling any use of force matters.” The letter requests that Walz remove “all past, present, and future use of force cases involving police officers” from Moriarty.
Moriarty and the MPPOA declined comment.
The letter is part of a larger messaging strategy by Minnesota law enforcement agencies regarding Moriarty, a former public defender who ran on a reform campaign that included a promise to hold police accountable.