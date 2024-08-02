Minnesota police association to Walz: Remove Mary Moriarty from all use-of-force cases

State troopers pulled over Cobb for driving without taillights on July 31, 2023. When troopers searched his name, they learned he was accused in Ramsey County of violating a standing domestic order for protection. As Londregan and trooper Brett Seide tried to extract Cobb from the car, he put it in drive and the car lurched forward. Londregan shot Cobb twice before the car drove away with Londregan and Seide both being thrown aside. Cobb died at the scene.