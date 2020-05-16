Minnesota Republican Party officials said Saturday that hacking might have been behind technical issues that stymied a virtual state convention held online because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Party leaders had hoped to use voting software in their virtual gathering to endorse a GOP candidate for U.S. Senate and elect delegates and alternates to this summer’s national convention in Charlotte, N.C. They were also scheduled to choose presidential electors.

But as the meeting got underway Saturday morning, party leaders quickly had to postpone its start by three hours because of issues with the voting software.

“In great sadness I’m sorry to share with everyone we’re not going to be able to hold our convention today,” Jennifer Carnahan, the chairwoman of the state Republican Party, told more than 1,500 party activists assembled at their home computers for the convention. “We do not have the ability to move forward at this point in time.”

In the afternoon, a representative of the software provider, Florida-based Options Technology, came on to tell convention-goers that the system was showing more people logged in to vote than there were delegates credentialed for the conventions. He called it “a situation beyond our control.”

Both the company representative and Carnahan raised the possibility of outside interference.

“There is a possibility there was an attempt by an outside force to impede our system,” Carnahan said. In a subsequent news release, the party suggested more strongly that they had been hacked somehow.

“Our vendor witnessed an unprecedented spike in volume they cannot attribute to normal use of any kind,” the party said in a news release. “The Republican Party of Minnesota will be working with our voting vendor and law enforcement to investigate and determine the source of this disruption.”

Carnahan said the online convention would be rescheduled and that party leaders hoped to set a new course of action in the next few days.

The main order of business for the Minnesota GOP is the endorsement of a U.S. Senate candidate to take on Democratic U.S. Sen. Tina Smith.

Jason Lewis, a former one-term congressman and longtime conservative radio host, was widely expected to win GOP backing, though he faced a challenge from Rob Barrett, a professor and music producer.

The Minnesota DFL is also scheduled to hold its state convention online at the end of May.