Gov. Tim Walz’s bid for third term puts some Democrats on edge

State Sen. Judy Seeberger may face a tough re-election next year after winning her previous race by a few hundred votes, but it’s the top of the ticket she’s worried about.
“I have some concerns, and I’m not alone,” Seeberger, DFL-Afton, said of Gov. Tim Walz’s run for a third term. “A lot of us who have sort of talked about it are hoping that it’s the right decision.”
Even so, she called Walz a “phenomenal partner” and said she is supporting his bid.
Seeberger isn’t the only Democrat navigating this tension. Sen. Rob Kupec, DFL-Moorhead, praised Walz’s achievements while expressing concern about his decision to run again.
“We’re in a time in American history where voters are just very, very fickle,” Kupec said, noting that dynamic doesn’t always bode well for a candidate seeking a third term.
Publicly and privately, a number of Democrats are questioning whether Walz’s attempt to become the first Minnesota governor to win three consecutive four-year terms could endanger their party’s hold on the office, as he faces declining support outside the metro and scrutiny for fraud cases during his administration.
Some even worry it could affect other down-ballot races. All four statewide offices, a U.S. Senate seat, control of the Legislature and the state’s eight seats in Congress are on the ballot next fall.
At the same time, many other Democrats are rallying behind Walz, saying he is the party’s standard-bearer and has proven his doubters wrong before.