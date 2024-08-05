Gov. Tim Walz scheduled at Minnesota Harris fundraiser ahead of her vice president announcement

Gov. Tim Walz is scheduled to appear at a Minnesota fundraiser for presumptive Democratic nominee Kamala Harris on Monday as she mulls whether he — or someone else — will run alongside her on the November ballot.
Walz canceled other planned campaign stops in New Hampshire on Sunday and reportedly flew to Washington, D.C., where Harris was conducting final interviews for her vice presidential nominee with a shortlist of candidates. Along with Walz, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly were also reportedly on the list of finalists interviewed over the weekend.
Harris’ campaign is expected to announce her pick sometime before a Tuesday evening rally in Philadelphia, where she will kick off a tour of battleground states with her new running mate, including an event in Eau Claire, Wis., on Wednesday.
The fundraiser in Minneapolis is one of several Walz has headlined for Harris in recent days. Last week he appeared at a fundraiser at Urban Growler in St. Paul, which was attended by as many as 200 guests. Tickets ranged from $150 to $2,500 and the invite included a who’s who of Democratic operatives in the state.
The fundraisers could be an opportunity to show off Walz’s money-raising capabilities and connections as he auditions for vice president. Another reported finalist, Kentucky Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear, is holding a fundraiser for Harris in his home state Monday.
“Media and money are key elements of veepstakes auditions; who can praise and who can raise.” said Democratic U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips, a former presidential candidate who’s backing Walz for VP.