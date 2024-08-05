Elections

Gov. Tim Walz scheduled at Minnesota Harris fundraiser ahead of her vice president announcement

The governor reportedly flew to Washington over the weekend for final interviews for vice president candidates.

ByBriana Bierschbach&Sydney Kashiwagi

Star Tribune

August 5, 2024 at 2:57PM
Gov. Tim Walz is scheduled to appear at a fundraiser in Minnesota on Monday as Kamala Harris deliberates on her pick for vice president. (Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune)

Gov. Tim Walz is scheduled to appear at a Minnesota fundraiser for presumptive Democratic nominee Kamala Harris on Monday as she mulls whether he — or someone else — will run alongside her on the November ballot.

Walz canceled other planned campaign stops in New Hampshire on Sunday and reportedly flew to Washington, D.C., where Harris was conducting final interviews for her vice presidential nominee with a shortlist of candidates. Along with Walz, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly were also reportedly on the list of finalists interviewed over the weekend.

Harris’ campaign is expected to announce her pick sometime before a Tuesday evening rally in Philadelphia, where she will kick off a tour of battleground states with her new running mate, including an event in Eau Claire, Wis., on Wednesday.

The fundraiser in Minneapolis is one of several Walz has headlined for Harris in recent days. Last week he appeared at a fundraiser at Urban Growler in St. Paul, which was attended by as many as 200 guests. Tickets ranged from $150 to $2,500 and the invite included a who’s who of Democratic operatives in the state.

The fundraisers could be an opportunity to show off Walz’s money-raising capabilities and connections as he auditions for vice president. Another reported finalist, Kentucky Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear, is holding a fundraiser for Harris in his home state Monday.

“Media and money are key elements of veepstakes auditions; who can praise and who can raise.” said Democratic U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips, a former presidential candidate who’s backing Walz for VP.

Walz’s name quickly rose to the top of Harris’ shortlist for her running mate after Joe Biden dropped out of the race on July 21. Since then, he’s appeared almost daily on cable news networks on behalf of Harris and got attention from national Democrats for reframing the message against the Republican ticket as “these really weird people.”

In his appearances, Walz has also woven in details of his life as a high school geography teacher, military veteran and football coach who represented a largely rural district in Congress for a dozen years, a contrast to Harris’ resume as a former attorney general and U.S. Senator from California.

Walz has been coy about whether or not he’s being vetted by Harris for vice president. At a news conference last week, he said the attention has been surreal.

“I don’t know if every high school geography teacher expects to be in this position at some point,” he said, adding: “That’s a decision that needs to be made by the vice president and she will make it on what she sees. I am who I am.”

Most Read

list card image
Elections

Dog parks, Diet Dew and car sickness: A collection of tidbits about Gov. Tim Walz

list card image
Elections

How Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz became an unexpected contender for vice president

list card image
Elections

Harris to interview VP contenders in final test of chemistry

list card image
Elections

Right message, wrong time? Dean Phillips called for ‘new generation’ of leadership two years ago.

Briana Bierschbach

Reporter

Briana Bierschbach is a politics and government reporter for the Star Tribune.

See More

Sydney Kashiwagi

Washington Correspondent

Sydney Kashiwagi is a Washington Correspondent for the Star Tribune.

See More

More from Elections

See More
Elections

Gov. Tim Walz scheduled at Minnesota Harris fundraiser ahead of her vice president announcement

The governor reportedly flew to Washington over the weekend for final interviews for vice president candidates.

Elections

Harris to interview VP contenders in final test of chemistry

Elections

Dog parks, Diet Dew and car sickness: A collection of tidbits about Gov. Tim Walz

Gus Walz held Scout, a 3-month-old Labrador Retriever the Walz family adopted, during a press conference to announce the family's newest addition at the residence Thursday afternoon.