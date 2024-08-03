Politics

Gov. Tim Walz cancels New Hampshire visit as Kamala Harris interviews potential running mates

Other running mate contenders have also dropped events in the final days of the vetting process.

By Jessie Van Berkel

Star Tribune

August 3, 2024 at 10:33PM
Gov. Tim Walz took questions on July 23 about speculation he was being considered as Kamala Harris' vice presidential running mate for Kamala Harris. (Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune)

Gov. Tim Walz has canceled his plans to campaign for Vice President Kamala Harris in New Hampshire this weekend, as Harris interviews a half-dozen potential running mates — a list believed to include Walz.

”The governor’s schedule has changed and he is no longer traveling to New Hampshire this weekend,” Walz’s spokesman Teddy Tschann said.

The vice president’s vetting team has been examining prospective running mates in a whirlwind process since President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race. Harris is interviewing finalists this weekend ahead of an announcement expected early this coming week.

Walz is on Harris’ interview list, the Associated Press reports, along with Govs. Andy Beshear of Kentucky, J.B. Pritzker of Illinois and Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania, as well as Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly.

Others under consideration for the job have also reportedly canceled public appearances this weekend, including Shapiro, adding fuel to the heated speculation around the looming decision.

Harris will hold her first rally with her running mate Tuesday in Philadelphia, her campaign has said, followed by a tour of other battleground states.

Walz had planned to campaign for Harris on Sunday in New Hampshire. He was expected to speak at an event in Manchester with U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas and local Democratic lawmakers.

The Harris campaign’s announcement for the event said it would contrast “Donald Trump’s and MAGA Republicans’ Project 2025 agenda” with Harris’ and Democrats’ “positive vision that would strengthen our democracy, protect reproductive freedom and ensure every person has the opportunity to not just get by, but to get ahead.”

Walz’s national profile has quickly risen in recent weeks as he has stumped for Harris and landed on her short list. His comments calling Republicans “weird people” went viral, giving Harris and Democrats a label they have embraced.

Staff writer Briana Bierschbach contributed to this report.

Politics

