Gov. Tim Walz cancels New Hampshire visit as Kamala Harris interviews potential running mates

Gov. Tim Walz has canceled his plans to campaign for Vice President Kamala Harris in New Hampshire this weekend, as Harris interviews a half-dozen potential running mates — a list believed to include Walz.
”The governor’s schedule has changed and he is no longer traveling to New Hampshire this weekend,” Walz’s spokesman Teddy Tschann said.
The vice president’s vetting team has been examining prospective running mates in a whirlwind process since President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race. Harris is interviewing finalists this weekend ahead of an announcement expected early this coming week.
Walz is on Harris’ interview list, the Associated Press reports, along with Govs. Andy Beshear of Kentucky, J.B. Pritzker of Illinois and Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania, as well as Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly.
Others under consideration for the job have also reportedly canceled public appearances this weekend, including Shapiro, adding fuel to the heated speculation around the looming decision.
Harris will hold her first rally with her running mate Tuesday in Philadelphia, her campaign has said, followed by a tour of other battleground states.